OTHERS SAY: Hope for a more peaceful world? We got some from the White House last week

The constant churn of our own politics obscured an event that should have gotten more attention in the U.S. because it was a moment of hope for a more peaceful future. We are talking about the historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a piece of classic diplomacy that signals progress toward lasting peace in the Middle East.

The accord between the two countries promises full normalization of relations in exchange for Israel ending the contested plan to annex occupied territory in the West Bank.

For Israel, the deal means a third Arab nation, including Egypt and Jordan, has recognized it diplomatically and will engage openly in relations. UAE and Israel have had dialogue for years in an open diplomatic secret. But the formalization is important to Israel in a part of the world where many want it wiped from the map.

For UAE, the deal means a bilateral relationship that could lead to greater trade and commerce both with Israel and throughout the world.

The accord represents another wedge against the continued and growing threat of Iran. It is hard to overstate how dangerous and destructive Iran has become both regionally and throughout the world.

"This deal is a significant step towards building a more peaceful, secure and prosperous Middle East," President Donald Trump said during an Oval Office press conference. "Now that the ice has been broken, I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates' lead."

The president is right. Other gulf states could follow UAE, a step that would be an important breakthrough for regional peace.

Palestinians deserve a state of their own, and a two-state solution is crucial to lasting peace in the region. But such a peace is unlikely to bloom if Israel is in a constant posture of self-defense.