Police: 7 people shot in Pine Bluff

FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.
Seven people, several vehicles and two businesses were struck by gunfire overnight in Pine Bluff, police reported Saturday.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 2901 W. 28th Ave., about 1.7 miles northeast of the U.S. 79 exit off Interstate 540, according to a news release.
No fatalities were reported, but the conditions of the seven people are unknown, police said. The businesses struck by gunfire were a Citgo gas station and a Wendy's restaurant.
A witness said there was a large crowd at the gas station parking lot, according to police. The witness reported a lot of yelling, followed by gunshots.
No suspect information was provided.
