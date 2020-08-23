Sections
Saturday's MLB scores

by Todd Pearce | Today at 1:00 a.m.

Saturday's games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington 5-3, Miami 4-5

Pittsburgh 12, Milwaukee 5

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5

Colorado at LA Dodgers, (n)

Arizona at San Francisco, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

LA Angels 4, Oakland 3

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1 (10)

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 5, Boston 4 (10)

Texas at Seattle, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, (n)

Houston at San Diego, (n)

NY Yankees at NY Mets, ppd., coronavirus

