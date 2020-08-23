Saturday's MLB scores

Saturday's games
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 5-3, Miami 4-5
Pittsburgh 12, Milwaukee 5
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5
Colorado at LA Dodgers, (n)
Arizona at San Francisco, (n)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
LA Angels 4, Oakland 3
Cleveland 6, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1 (10)
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 5, Boston 4 (10)
Texas at Seattle, (n)
INTERLEAGUE
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, (n)
Houston at San Diego, (n)
NY Yankees at NY Mets, ppd., coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.