Seasoned players set to enhance Eagles’ performance

Playing from a new football field at Mayflower High School, the Eagles hope to soar to the top of the 3A-4 Conference after a dismal performance in 2019, when the team ended the season with a 2-8 overall record and a 1-6 conference record.

“We got it handed to us last year,” said Austin Emerson, head football coach. “[We had] lots of young players last year, with very few seniors.”

The team’s nine returning seniors may provide Mayflower with the leadership needed to excel, Emerson said. Senior leaders include Gavin Roark, Eli Sanders, Daniel Smith, Colin Roark, J.T. Colvin, D.J. Earnest, Wyatt Hoops, Heath Davis and Xavier Credit.

Earnest may lend a hand on both offense and defense, the coach said. Last year, Earnest rushed for 398 yards, completed 56 tackles and scored 4 touchdowns. He is set to be an outside linebacker, along with junior James Ronnau, the coach said.

Seniors Colvin and Hoops are also set to play both sides of the ball, Emerson said. Hoops racked up 30 solos and 20 assists last year. Colvin plays at running back and receiver, as well as safety.

Anchoring the offense are seniors Sanders and Credit, the coach said. Sanders played at wide receiver and cornerback last season, earning 12 solos and 10 assists. Credit, who plays at guard and nose guard, had 18 solos and 28 assists

last year.

Also starting on offense are juniors Ah’Niylon Taylor, Quint Scruggs, Tate Miner, Randy Spikes, C.J. Bryant and Jaden Robinson; and sophomore Todd McClain. Spikes, Taylor and Scruggs may also start on defense, Emerson said.

Last year, Taylor earned two touchdowns, 137 rushing yards and 29 receiving yards. Spikes started at right guard last season. Bryant will lend his skills to the tight-end position, the coach said, and McClain is set to perform at tackle.

Many fans may have their eyes on the up-and-coming Robinson, whose father, Lerinezo Robinson, played cornerback for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2004 to 2006, earning 28 solo tackles and 31 assists during that time.

Additional players starting at defense include juniors Gabe Morris, Khalil Bryant and Deondre Stewart. Khalil Bryant and senior Daniel Smith are set to be the team’s cornerbacks for the upcoming season, the coach said.

In all, six starters will return to the offensive line, and seven starters will return to the defensive line, Emerson said. He added that the team plans to use a Wing-T offensive formation and a 3-4 defensive formation.

While senior leadership and a strong work ethic provide the Eagles with the potential to deliver an outstanding season, Emerson said, a lack of depth could hold the team back. He added that he expects the team to “get to the top” during the 2020 season.

Each game will give the team an opportunity to improve on last year’s performance, the coach said. The Eagles are set to play at Fountain Lake High School on Sept. 11 and at Paris High School on Sept. 25. The Eagles will return to their new field for a home game against Baptist Prep on Oct. 2.