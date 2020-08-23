State reports 375 additional covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 375 new covid-19 cases on Sunday, 24 of them in correctional facilities, according to the department's case report posted online.

"Another good day of testing and lower cases shows us moving in the right direction, and Arkansans are responding well to the threat of this virus," Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote on Twitter shortly before 4 p.m.

Thirteen additional deaths related to the virus were reported on Sunday, bringing the total death toll in the state to 687.

With the new cases, the cumulative number of infections in the state reached 56,574. Of those cases, 5,636 remain active, according to the Health Department, a decrease of 125 from Saturday.

Also on Sunday, health officials reported that the number of Arkansans who have recovered from the virus surpassed 50,000.

A total of 50,251 people in Arkansas have recovered from covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

Daily covid-19 case numbers have declined over the past two days from a recent high of 887 on Friday, followed by 547 on Saturday. However, between Saturday and Sunday, hospitalizations and the number of patients on a ventilator increased.

As of Sunday, the number of patients in the hospital was up eight, to 500. The number of individuals on a ventilator was up two to 110, the Health Department reported.

Results from 5,966 tests were reported to the Health Department on Saturday, down slightly from the day before, when more than 6,200 test results were reported.