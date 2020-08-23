Surprising Popov leads British Open

GOLF

Surprising Popov leads Open

TROON, Scotland -- Her ranking close to No. 400, Sophia Popov was pushing a trolley for her best friend at an LPGA Tour event in the United States three weeks ago.

Today, she'll take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Women's British Open.

Popov set up what could be a life-changing day on the links of Royal Troon in southwest Scotland by shooting a bogey-free, 4-under 67 that tied the low score of the third round Saturday. Popov is at 4-under 209 for the tournament.

The 27-year-old German is one of just three players under par after 54 holes. Minjee Lee of Australia and Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand were the other two, after both shot 69 to be tied for second place at 1 under.

Popov only qualified for the British Open courtesy of a top-10 finish two weeks ago at the Marathon Classic, which she was playing only because higher-ranked players couldn't attend because of covid-19 restrictions. Last week, she was playing on the second-tier Symetra Tour in Phoenix, tying for second. She is looking to regain her playing status on the LPGA Tour that she lost -- by one stroke -- at Q-School last season.

She has been the epitome of consistency at Troon and steered largely clear of trouble Saturday to score the first bogey-free round of this tournament on a day when the wind relented somewhat, leading to the lowest scores of the week.

Popov made eagle at the par-5 fourth hole after hitting driver from the fairway to within 8 feet, and added birdies at Nos. 12 and 17. Also key was a long par putt at No. 11 that maintained her momentum.

Gaby Lopez (University of Arkansas) turned in a 75 on Saturday and sits at 13- over after three rounds.