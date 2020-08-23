Three ways to express yourself

Communications between readers and opinion writers and columnists in the Perspective section of this newspaper aren't one-sided. Those who wish to express themselves are invited to have their say.

It's done through guest columns. These usually show up on the inside pages of Perspective (and may or may not appear in various editions of the digital newspaper). Whether or not a given submission is published or not depends on a variety of factors, with the most important being that the column is on a topic that's of interest to Arkansans, has a point of view, and presents that point of view in a logically reasoned way.

Perspective is not the place to send a short story. Or a poem. Or a comedic sketch (comedy generally doesn't always come across as funny when it's reduced to print; it works better on video or audio). Or a reported story (we have a competent and energetic news division that takes care of those). Or an attack on someone who's done you wrong (even if they have it coming). Or an effort that is a collection of quotes obtained extensively from other sources (even if they're creditable).

Don't even bother with sending in cut-and-pasted diatribes found on politicians' and pundits' and Internet influencers' websites. I'm pretty good at tracking down sources for such work, and I'll let those who find such information to be stimulating find it on their own.

The best definition of what works in Perspective is to state your argument and back it up in a manageable number of words (800-1,200). Don't libel anybody, and mind your language. Kindly include a tag line at the end that identifies you in whatever (reasonable, truthful) way you wish to be identified. (As I tell my dog Paris, "You are not the Queen of Sheba.")

Keep in mind submissions will be fact-checked. Grammar and punctuation will likely be adjusted to conform to Democrat-Gazette style. Repeating the same idea over and over might make your piece longer, but it won't make it any more readable. Get in, make your point, and get out.

Work by Arkansans, or those with a strong Arkansas connection, gets preference. (I receive a lot of submissions sent out en masse across the country by publicists. Seldom are these used.) Being as this is a newspaper, opinions and analyses of hot topics of interest to residents in the state are desirable. Political subjects--local, state, and national--are fair game. Personal stories that lead to a conclusion that has meaning in a broader context can be compelling.

If you're seeking to publish work that can be sent via link to everybody on your social media, know that the digital edition of the newspaper has a paywall, so in most cases a link to a guest column might not be accessible to others for free.

Speaking of which, I don't have a budget to pay for guest columns. Do it for love. And maybe 15 seconds of fame. Or notoriety.

There are two other options for getting your prose in print. The easiest and most direct is by writing a letter to the editor. It's also the most restrictive in terms of rules. The author must be an Arkansan. Length is limited to 300 words. The writer's name, address and daytime phone number must be included (don't worry, we will never share your contact information with anyone else), and the letter's authenticity will be verified before publication.

Submissions are limited to one letter per month. The contents will be fact-checked by our Voices editor Brenda Looper, who, along with being one of the most precise and accurate editors I've ever known, brooks no argument to these requirements.

One more way to speak up is through what's labeled "guest writer," also on the Voices pages. These are submissions that fill the gap between letters to the editor and guest columns. Like both of those, they are an opportunity for writers to share opinions, as well as tell stories that are pertinent to residents of our state, praise under-recognized heroes (there are a lot of them around nowadays), take issue with something a columnist has written, brag about acts of generosity and good will, criticize a government action ... You get the idea.

Keep the word count around 600-800, and follow the good-sense suggestions offered above. Instructions on submitting your work to Voices can be found on the Voices page.

Want to send something to Perspective? I'm always here: kmartin@adgnewsroom.com (we're mostly working remotely, so email is a better way to communicate than trying to call my office phone). I look forward to hearing from you.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@adgnewsroom.com