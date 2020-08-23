Titans working hard, no excuses, coach says

A new era for Jacksonville Titans football will kick off this season.

Maurice Moody, who previously coached at his alma mater, Earle, then Little Rock McClellan, was hired in January to coach Jacksonville. He is the third coach in three seasons, but he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “I think this program has potential to be one of the upper-echelon programs in the state. Facilities are second to none. I guarantee we have one of the top 5 facilities in the state. The kids have bought in. They’ve been receptive to the culture change that I’ve been trying to implement. They are just doing their part, and I’m enjoying every bit of it.”

The Titans are like every team in the state this season. Preseason drills were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit the United States in March. Individual workouts resumed June 1, and preseason practice started as scheduled on Aug. 3.

But during that time, Moody was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I’m back 100 percent,” he said. “It feels good to be back. When I got here in January, we got off to a good start. The kids were working extremely hard. Then all of sudden, the pandemic hit. It was just frustrating. We were building some camaraderie. It was hard to let them go like that.”

A year ago, the Titans finished 3-7 under interim coach Jordan Johnston, who replaced Barry Hickingbotham, who resigned after becoming director of transportation for the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District.

Moody said his team picked up where if left off when workouts resumed.

“Not having a full offseason, not having 7-on-7 and team camps and a summer like we’re normally accustomed to having, I think it’s kind of put us back a bit, especially with me being a new coach, trying to change the culture, changing the program,” he said. “We’re not going to make excuses. We’re going to work hard and do what we do.”

When the pandemic hit, Moody said, his team had about 60 players in the program.

“When we started back in June, we were averaging about 40,” he said. “I think we’ll get another 25 to 30 when school starts back. The numbers aren’t where I want them. The ones who are out there are working hard.”

The Titans will be led by senior defensive tackle Tyas Martin, who has verbally committed to play for Virginia Tech University.

“He’s been banged up,” Moody said of Martin. “He was working hard and getting stronger and being a leader for us. He hasn’t really practiced in over a month.”

Junior Deorius Cobbs returns at quarterback. Moody said sophomore C.J. Henderson is going to play running back and slot receiver.

Senior Amiri Bolden will play offense more this season, Moody said.

“He’s a dynamic football player,” Moody said. We’ve got some guys who are going to contribute to the success of this program.”

Moody bragged on his offensive linemen, including seniors Jacquobe Warren, Keon Long, Amari Cole and Ryan Ready; junior Samuel Nieves; and sophomore Kobe Baldwin.

“We’ve got a bunch of good offensive linemen who are going to help us win some ballgames this year,” Moody said.

The coach said he’s embracing the past of his program, which includes Super Bowl champions Dan Hampton and Clinton McDonald.

“I’ve already tapped into that,” Moody said. “McDonald came and spoke to the kids before the pandemic hit. I’m definitely calling on those guys a lot. When you have a storied program like Jacksonville and you’ve had some struggles as of late, it’s good when you can tap into that history. It’s motivation for your guys.”

The Titans program is also going through a loss.

Assistant coach Michael McClellan died unexpectedly in June. He was 37.

“We’re dedicating this entire season to Coach Mac,” Moody said. “I only knew him for a little while, but during that time, I thought the world of him. He was an amazing guy. The kids loved him, and he loved the kids. He worked extremely hard. He was very knowledgeable of the game. He did everything that you asked of him.

“We’re going to miss him. The program is going to miss him. I think he’s in a better place.”