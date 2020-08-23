POLICE BEAT: Little Rock traffic stop leads to drug charges

An Arkansas State Police trooper arrested a Jacksonville man on drug charges Friday evening in Little Rock, according to an arrest report.

The trooper reported seeing a vehicle being driven carelessly on Interstate 630 westbound. The trooper attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled north on John Barrow Road, the report said. At some point the vehicle "became disabled," and the driver fled on foot and was apprehended soon after, the report said.

Arrested was Marques Casey, 24. Officers found Ecstasy, marijuana and $4,920 in cash in the vehicle, according to the report.

Casey was taken to state police headquarters, where he was formally arrested at 5:30 p.m. and taken to the Pulaski County jail, the report said.

He was not listed on the jail roster as of Saturday evening.

Casey is charged with felony possession of Ecstasy with purpose, felony fleeing by vehicle, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor careless and prohibited driving, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor driving on a suspended licence and misdemeanor driving without insurance.