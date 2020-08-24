2nd man arrested in shooting of Little Rock officer, police say

A second man has been arrested following a shooting that injured a Little Rock officer over the weekend, police said.

Tashawn Landers, 19, of Searcy was booked into the Pulaski County jail on Monday, according to an online inmate roster. He faces charges of first-degree battery, aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and nine counts of committing terroristic acts, the roster shows.

Police said the officer, 30-year-old Christopher Crowder, was at a residence following up on a terroristic-acts case from the previous night when he was struck twice in the leg by shots fired from a passing vehicle. Crowder was treated at an area hospital and later released.

Landers’ arrest follows that of 19-year-old Jaiden Alexander Lee, who was taken into custody Sunday morning at his Jacksonville home, according to police.

Lee faces multiple felony charges: two counts of aggravated assault, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, one count of first-degree battery, nine counts of committing a terroristic act and one count of first-degree terroristic threatening.