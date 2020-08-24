Aggressive Moyer can't catch winner on home track

LOCUST GROVE -- The box score of Saturday night's 28th annual Comp Cams Topless 100 at Batesville Motor Speedway will always show that Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tenn., led all 100 laps en route to his third career victory in the event.

But those who saw the race know the real story was much more than that.

Billy Moyer, the 62-year-old Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer racing on his home track, made a heroic charge through the field from his 18th starting position and pulled alongside Owens off turn two on the final lap. But he slid up the track off the corner and bounced off the wall, ending his shot at a fifth career Topless title.

"I was working him [Owens] and working him for a long time, and when you're leading like that, you don't know where to go," Moyer told dirtondirt.com. "I had a good car there, and I just kept kind of biding my time. I got a little too tight right there at the end."

Owens, who also won the Topless in 2009 and 2014, joined Scott Bloomquist (2017, 2011, 2006, 2001, 1999) and Moyer (2005, 2002, 1997, 1995) as the only drivers with three or more victories in the event.

"I knew there was someone behind me," Owens said. "I didn't know where to go on the track. He [Moyer] snuck around me and was by me. He must have gotten a little push off the corner and tagged the wall."

Moyer made the starting field through one of the last-chance qualifiers, but he immediately began working his way through the field in the main event. On lap 56, he passed Brandon Overton of Evans, Ga., for third place. Then on a lap-63 restart, he got past Earl Pearson Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla., for second.

For the next 25 laps or so, Moyer rode in the tracks of Owens, electing to preserve his tires. Batesville is typically one of the toughest dirt tracks in the nation on tires.

"I knew in the back of my mind the tire issues that we have here," Moyer said. "So I couldn't drive it real aggressive to keep the tires under me."

In the final five laps, Moyer closed in on the rear bumper of Owens, who was stuck behind the lapped car of Tyler Bruening of Decorah, Iowa. But each lap, Moyer would push up the track in the middle groove exiting turn two.

The large crowd in attendance rose to its feet as Moyer pulled to the outside of Owens as both took the white flag at the start/finish line. Moyer nearly had the pass completed as they raced side-by-side through turns one and two.

But this time, when Moyer hit the slick spot on the exit of the turn, he stayed on the throttle.

"I should have just lifted and followed [Bruening], but I was going to try to get around the outside of him, too." Moyer said. "But I figured if I got in behind [Bruening], he'd block me down the back straightaway and Jimmy would get underneath me. ... We all try to race fair, but when you're going for 40 grand in a deal like that ... anyway."

Pearson and 2008 winner Tim McCreadie of Watertown, N.Y., got by Moyer as he limped his car to car to the checkered flag. Instead of the $40,000 winner's share of the purse, or $20,000 for second, Moyer wound up with $5,000 in fourth.

"I should have just lifted and not got too aggressive," Moyer said. "I should have just backed up a little. I still might have won or still run second instead of fourth, you know?"

Dale McDowell of Chickamauga, Ga., the 2004 winner, finished fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Ricky Thornton Jr. of Chandler, Ariz., Overton, defending champion Chris Madden of Gray Court, S.C., Josh Richards of Shinnston, W.Va., and Tyler Erb of New Waverly, Texas.

It was the best showing for Moyer in any of dirt late model racing's crown jewel events in several years. He has mentioned retiring many times in interviews, but good finishes like Saturday's tend to energize him.

"When you run good, you want to race forever," he said. "When you run bad, you want to get out of it the next day. We're not going to give up. We're going to keep swinging."