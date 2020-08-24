Arkansas State Police investigate double homicide in Scott County

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the slayings of two Scott County residents whose bodies were discovered Monday inside a residence south of Waldron.

Special Agents of the state police criminal investigation division were requested by the Scott County Sheriff to conduct the investigation.

The sheriff’s department received a phone call about 1 a.m. from an individual stating he had cut his foot and needed assistance. A sheriff’s deputy dispatched to the home found the murder victims in a bedroom.

An investigation is continuing and more information is expected to be released as early as Tuesday. Meanwhile, authorities are attempting to notify next of kin related to the victims.