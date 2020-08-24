Bayern claims European Cup

Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer lifts the trophy after Munich won the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.(Matthew Childs/Pool via AP)

SOCCER

Bayern claims sixth European Cup title

LISBON, Portugal -- Kingsley Coman headed Bayern Munich to a sixth European Cup title on Sunday, scoring against boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain to seal a 1-0 victory in the first Champions League final to be played without fans.

While Bayern won its first final since 2013, PSG has yet to lift the European Cup despite more than $1 billion being spent on players in nine years.

More than $500 million was spent on Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria but PSG looked far from formidable or threatening against the Bavarian giants who felt more assured on European club football's biggest stage.

The 24-year-old Coman ghosted in at the far post unchecked by the PSG defense and was ready to meet a cross from Joshua Kimmich in the 59th minute.

It was Bayern's 43rd goal of a perfect European campaign that has seen Bayern become the first team to win all 11 Champions League matches.

"When you win a title like this with brothers on the pitch," Kimmich said, "that's the maximum you can ask for."

PSG's Neymar lies on the ground during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Pool)

Bayern's Kingsley Coman, left, heads the ball to score his side's first goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.(Matthew Childs/Pool via AP)

Bayern's Kingsley Coman, left, celebrates with teammate Thomas Mueller after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Miguel A. Lopes/Pool via AP)

PSG's Angel Di Maria reacts during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Pool)

Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer holds the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (David Ramos/Pool via AP)

Munich players celebrate after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.(Matthew Childs/Pool via AP)

PSG's Neymar lies on the pitch during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Miguel A. Lopes/Pool via AP)

Bayern's Kingsley Coman scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Pool)