Benton County marriage licenses

Aug. 14
Jacob Neil Yockey, 35, and Christina Joyce Genereau, 34, both of Rogers
Aug. 17
Ramon Luis Casillas, 27, and Amber Renee Inman, 25, both of Siloam Springs
James Coe Deane, 31, and Skylar Alexis Hughes, 24, both of Pea Ridge
Hunter Dylan Escajeda, 21, and Lauren Makayla Rabalais, 18, both of Springdale
Joshua Aaron Lindsey, 40, and Rhonda Kay Coakley, 40, both of Oak Grove, Mo.
Kevin Raul Lopez Torres, 24, and Daniela Noemi Salinas, 29, both of Rogers
Coleman Scott Milligan, 24, and Fallon Dawn Haaser, 24, both of Rogers
Michael Manning Moore, 23, Bentonville, and Rebekah Grace Alexander, 23, Rogers
Christopher Michael Morrison, 31, and Morgan LauraLee Hamilton, 26, both of Bentonville
Joshua Alexander Parrish, 31, and Maricsa Ramirez, 26, both of Bentonville
Kyle Chase Powell, 22, Republic, Mo., and Josee Lyn Storts, 22, Lees Summit, Mo.
Joshua Lynn Robinson, 32, Rogers, and Breann Marie Morgan, 23, Coal Hill
Juan Jose Sandoval-Martinez, 31, and Suany Ruby Lopez-Artiaga, 25, both of Rogers
Kyle Dwain Stewart II, 25, and Haley Nicole Lucas, 26, both of Bentonville
Travis Cole Thompson, 24, and Emily Catherine Adair, 23, both of Seattle, Wash.
Preston Scott Young, 25, Harrisonville, Mo., and Taylor Nicole Simon, 18, Rogers
Aug. 18
Brandon Jordan Conover, 27, and Megan Elizabeth Michel, 26, both of Lowell
Richard Allen Cook, 38, and Emily Rozanne Prater, 27, both of Bella Vista
Jared Klein Dey, 27, and Shannon Nicole Dawson, 26, both of Bentonville
Matthew Joseph Hackmann, 30, and Anna Nicole Lawrence, 29, both of Lowell
Justin Tyler Howe, 23, Bentonville, and Karla Xanat Condado Camacho, 24, Mexico City, Mexico
Wei Zhao Li, 43, and Qing Yang Fan, 33, both of Rogers
William Earl Rankin, 54, and Michele Renee Baker, 45, both of Bentonville
Aug. 19
Colton Stephen Doyle, 30, and Allysa Beth Bracken, 26, both of Fayetteville
Tyler Landon Fochtman, 34, and Kathryn Marie Royal, 24, both of Bentonville
Dustin Tealyr Hill, 23, Rogers, and Kyli Jade Buccino, 21, Centerton
Ray Johnson, 45, and Jennifer Denise Small, 45, both of Rogers
Rodney Paul Park, 25, and Katlyn LeAnn Piearcy, 26, both of Bentonville
Isaac Charels Whipple, 51, Centerton, and Michelle Lea Pogue, 41, Rogers