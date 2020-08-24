Benton County marriage licenses

Aug. 14

Jacob Neil Yockey, 35, and Christina Joyce Genereau, 34, both of Rogers

Aug. 17

Ramon Luis Casillas, 27, and Amber Renee Inman, 25, both of Siloam Springs

James Coe Deane, 31, and Skylar Alexis Hughes, 24, both of Pea Ridge

Hunter Dylan Escajeda, 21, and Lauren Makayla Rabalais, 18, both of Springdale

Joshua Aaron Lindsey, 40, and Rhonda Kay Coakley, 40, both of Oak Grove, Mo.

Kevin Raul Lopez Torres, 24, and Daniela Noemi Salinas, 29, both of Rogers

Coleman Scott Milligan, 24, and Fallon Dawn Haaser, 24, both of Rogers

Michael Manning Moore, 23, Bentonville, and Rebekah Grace Alexander, 23, Rogers

Christopher Michael Morrison, 31, and Morgan LauraLee Hamilton, 26, both of Bentonville

Joshua Alexander Parrish, 31, and Maricsa Ramirez, 26, both of Bentonville

Kyle Chase Powell, 22, Republic, Mo., and Josee Lyn Storts, 22, Lees Summit, Mo.

Joshua Lynn Robinson, 32, Rogers, and Breann Marie Morgan, 23, Coal Hill

Juan Jose Sandoval-Martinez, 31, and Suany Ruby Lopez-Artiaga, 25, both of Rogers

Kyle Dwain Stewart II, 25, and Haley Nicole Lucas, 26, both of Bentonville

Travis Cole Thompson, 24, and Emily Catherine Adair, 23, both of Seattle, Wash.

Preston Scott Young, 25, Harrisonville, Mo., and Taylor Nicole Simon, 18, Rogers

Aug. 18

Brandon Jordan Conover, 27, and Megan Elizabeth Michel, 26, both of Lowell

Richard Allen Cook, 38, and Emily Rozanne Prater, 27, both of Bella Vista

Jared Klein Dey, 27, and Shannon Nicole Dawson, 26, both of Bentonville

Matthew Joseph Hackmann, 30, and Anna Nicole Lawrence, 29, both of Lowell

Justin Tyler Howe, 23, Bentonville, and Karla Xanat Condado Camacho, 24, Mexico City, Mexico

Wei Zhao Li, 43, and Qing Yang Fan, 33, both of Rogers

William Earl Rankin, 54, and Michele Renee Baker, 45, both of Bentonville

Aug. 19

Colton Stephen Doyle, 30, and Allysa Beth Bracken, 26, both of Fayetteville

Tyler Landon Fochtman, 34, and Kathryn Marie Royal, 24, both of Bentonville

Dustin Tealyr Hill, 23, Rogers, and Kyli Jade Buccino, 21, Centerton

Ray Johnson, 45, and Jennifer Denise Small, 45, both of Rogers

Rodney Paul Park, 25, and Katlyn LeAnn Piearcy, 26, both of Bentonville

Isaac Charels Whipple, 51, Centerton, and Michelle Lea Pogue, 41, Rogers