BRUINS 3, LIGHTNING 2

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak, second from left, makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) as Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) defends during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

HOCKEY

Bruins open series with win

Jaroslav Halak stopped 35 shots to win his fourth consecutive game since starter Tuukka Rask opted out of the playoffs, and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 to open their second-round series on Sunday night in Toronto. Charlie Coyle tipped in Brandon Carlo's point shot to open the scoring. David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand had a goal and assist apiece for the Bruins. The 35-year-old Halak became the Bruins fourth goalie 35 or older to win four or more consecutive postseason games -- and first since Tim Thomas won five in a row in 2009.

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) is congratulated by teammates center Patrice Bergeron (37) and center David Krejci (46) after scoring during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) misses the puck shot from Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) during the first period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) covers up the puck during the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Boston Bruins right wing Ondrej Kase (28) moves in on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)