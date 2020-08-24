Bullets hit Little Rock apartment with children inside, police say

Three children were in a Little Rock apartment when it was hit by bullets Saturday, according to a police report.

No one was hurt in the incident, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Westbridge Apartments complex on Labette Manor Drive just after 7 p.m.

A resident, Latoya Mayo, told police said she was in her apartment with the children and another woman when she heard "at least six" gunshots.

Police wrote that they found a bullet hole in the apartment's west wall and in its door. They also saw bullet holes in two cars nearby: a Ford Fusion and a Chrysler 200.

No one was in the cars when they were shot, the vehicles' owners told police.

Authorities didn't identify suspects in the shooting.