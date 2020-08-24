A California Department of Corrections crew builds a contain- ment line Saturday in an attempt to prevent the spread of the CZU Lightning Complex re in Boulder Creek, Calif. Video at arkansasonline.com/824wild res/ (AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Crews make gains on California fires

SAN FRANCISCO -- A calm overnight allowed firefighters to make progress against a trio of wildfires burning in Northern California but they were girding for a weather system Sunday that will bring high winds and thunderstorms that could spark new fires and fan existing blazes that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other structures and forced tens of thousands to evacuate.

The "complexes," or groups of fires, burning on all sides of the San Francisco Bay Area were started by lightning strikes that were among 12,000 registered in the state in the past week. The National Weather Service issued a "red flag" warning through this afternoon for the drought-stricken area, meaning extreme fire conditions including high temperatures, low humidity and wind gusts up to 65 mph that "may result in dangerous and unpredictable fire behavior."

At a morning briefing on the so-called CZU Lightning Complex fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains south of San Francisco, fire officials said they had increased containment to 8% and with the better weather on Saturday dug more protective fire lines around vulnerable communities.

But there is concern about the weather and the thunderstorms that will bring high winds and "dry" lightning, a term used when such storms have little or no rain.

Chief Mark Brunton, a battalion chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said the winds can blow a fire in any direction and while he's confident firefighters did the most with the time they had to prepare, he's not sure what to expect.

U.S. diplomat to visit Ukraine, Russia

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration's second-highest ranking diplomat will travel to Lithuania, Russia, Ukraine and Austria this week for talks on arms control and other matters, including allegations of Russian election meddling and the crisis in Belarus after disputed elections.

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit Vilnius, Moscow, Kyiv and Vienna beginning today. The State Department said Sunday that Biegun's agenda would include discussions on "a range of regional and international issues" on his first three stops. In Vienna, it said he would consult with other members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on "regional security and human rights."

The department gave no additional details, although officials said the situation in Belarus would figure prominently in Biegun's talks, including a potential meeting in Vilnius with Belarus opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who has taken refuge there.

Tsikhanouskaya is the main challenger to authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has defied mass protests to step down. Belarus has had protests since the Aug. 9 presidential vote, in which election officials say Lukashenko won a sixth term in a landslide. Protesters allege the official results are fraudulent and are calling for Lukashenko to resign after 26 years in power.

Maine shipyard workers OK contract

BATH, Maine -- A 63-day strike at Bath Iron Works came to an end Sunday with shipbuilders voting to return to their jobs producing warships for the U.S. Navy.

With the approval of a three-year contract, the 4,300 production workers represented by Machinists Local S6 will begin returning to work today.

After falling behind schedule, Bath Iron Works is eager to get caught up on production of destroyers as the U.S. Navy faces growing competition from China and Russia on the high seas. The General Dynamics subsidiary was already behind more than six months schedule before the strike.

"We are pleased to welcome back our valued manufacturing employees and get back to the important work of building ships on schedule for the U.S. Navy," Bath Iron Works said Sunday in a statement.

Robert Martinez Jr., the Machinists' international president, cast the outcome on Sunday in historic terms, saying "this fight for dignity, justice and good Maine jobs will go down in the history books of the Machinists Union."

5 N.C. convention protesters arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police have arrested five people in Charlotte, where protesters demonstrated against the Republican National Convention for a second night.

The arrests happened late Saturday after a group of demonstrators left a park and began to peacefully march throughout uptown Charlotte, police said in a statement Sunday.

Police used pepper spray after a demonstrator picked up a steel pipe that was being used for perimeter security fencing and aggressively approached officers, police said.

One person was charged with possession of a weapon at a protest, when police seized a firearm after being alerted that a demonstrator riding a bicycle had a gun, authorities said.

Officers blocked off a street for safety when pepper spray was used on a demonstrator who assaulted an officer, police said. Three more people were arrested on accusations of assaulting officers and refusing to obey lawful orders, authorities said.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports