Decay of democracy

One of the most frequently studied subjects in political science is "democratization," the process whereby dictatorships of various kinds make the transition to stable, multiparty democracy; "getting to Denmark," as Francis Fukuyama called it, with Denmark taken as reasonably representative of good self-government.

The assumption that democracy is the natural endpoint of an evolutionary process was especially crucial to what became known as "developmental theory" after World War II, as scholars at places like Yale and the University of Chicago sought to predict the future of the newly emerging Third World by looking back at the experiences of the First. That recently decolonized peoples would go through the same stages, culminating in multiparty liberal democracy, was both the hope and the expectation.

Although they would eventually be attacked for being too "Eurocentric," developmental theorists like David Apter, Seymour Martin Lipset, and Walt Rostow produced ideas that continue to dominate our thinking about the movement of history. Like Karl Marx (a developmental theorist of a different sort), they accepted that "the country that is more developed industrially only shows to the less developed the image of its own future."

At the heart of developmental theory was the belief that political development (democracy) requires a certain level of prior economic development; more precisely, that the process of industrialization creates a commercial middle class (Marx's "bourgeoisie") that eventually demands representation and political reform, with the kings and queens and emperors of the feudal era giving way before elected assemblies of the people. As such, economic growth produced the bourgeoisie and, as Barrington Moore succinctly put it, "no bourgeoisie, no democracy."

Economic development in the form of industrialization dictated political outcomes in both Marxism and developmental theory, but those outcomes, the end points of the process, were fundamentally different, either dictatorships of the proletariat or capitalist democracy.

For Fukuyama, perhaps the foremost scholar of democratization in recent decades, the collapse of communism meant that liberal democracy constituted the "end of history" itself. In his famous metaphor, all countries are like wagon trains heading to California (democracy); some have already arrived, some will get there soon, some have temporarily broken down in the Rockies or the desert, and others might have gotten lost, but they all have the same destination in mind and will get there in time.

Firmly embedded within this body of theory was therefore a largely unchallenged assumption: that once the movement toward democracy was complete (the journey to California over) democracy was here to stay; that the longer self-government was practiced in a particular country or region the more stable and permanent it became; with some rather disappointing exceptions (the Weimar Republic), once democratic is always democratic, or so the thinking went.

Much of our scholarship and theory on democracy has consequently focused more on its creation than its maintenance, with the latter largely taken for granted; getting to Denmark has involved such a long, difficult slog that a certain resting on laurels seems to occur afterwards. Americans in particular have spent much of the past 200-plus years arguing about how to perfect our democratic system, to make it more democratic and inclusive, to the point where we have likely forgotten Ben Franklin's admonition that keeping it might be a sufficient challenge in itself.

There has, in short, been little attention given to the possibility that even well-entrenched, otherwise stable democratic regimes can decay, such that we have precious little understanding of how that might happen and what the warning signs might be.

By having confidently assumed the inevitable triumph of democracy in history, in large part out of complacency regarding our own, we have perhaps prematurely rejected Plato and Aristotle's alternative cyclical view, in which forms of government, including democracy, come and go due to their inherent deficiencies.

Many on the left hyperventilate over the arrival of authoritarianism in the form of Donald Trump, many on the right shake their heads at the totalitarian tendencies of our social justice warriors, and civil libertarians express concern over elected officials becoming addicted to ruling by mandate during a pandemic, but the possibility that well-established democracies like those found in America and Great Britain could actually collapse, abruptly reversing the directional arrow of history, is found more in apocalyptic movies and dystopian sci-fi novels than academic literature.

The hunch is that this is about to change, that even Fukuyama might now be entertaining second thoughts on the idea of democracy as the certain end of history (hence the title of one of his recent books, "Political Order and Political Decay").

The concept of authoritarian relapse has been developed to describe how shaky first-time democracies can slip back into dictatorship (see Russia, under Vladimir Putin) because the first attempt doesn't always take, but it would be tragic indeed, and a refutation of so much of what we thought we knew about the arc of history, if the oldest and most influential democracy, the one that was "born democratic," somehow ceases to remain one.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.