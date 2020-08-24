Documents: O'Donnell filmed with knife in slain senator's home

Police investigating the murder of former state Sen. Linda Collins last summer obtained security footage from Collins’ home showing her friend and former campaign aide, Rebecca O’Donnell, inside the home with a knife and blood on her hands, according to documents unsealed this weekend.

The incriminating footage was used to obtain a warrant for O’Donnell’s arrest on June 14, 2019, less than two weeks after Collins was discovered stabbed to death in her Pocahontas home.

The grisly details of the video, however, remained under court-ordered seal until O’Donnell pleaded guilty to killing Collins earlier this month.

“The video showed the specific location inside the residence where agents believe Collins-Smith was stabbed,” State Police investigators wrote in the affidavit for O’Donnell’s arrest warrant, which used the surname Collins went by prior to a divorce from local judge Phil Smith.

The affidavit went on to describe “O’Donnell looking inside of a red colored purse with what appears to be blood on her hands while holding a large kitchen knife and placing the large knife inside of the purse.”

Investigators also said the video showed O’Donnell carrying a white purse with what appeared to be “a significant amount of blood on the exterior of the purse.”

A redacted version of the arrest affidavit was made public last year which disclosed that O’Donnell was later filmed attempting to remove security cameras from Collins’ home.

The un-redacted copy of the affidavit was first released to the Arkansas Times this weekend. The State Police provided the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with a copy of the un-redacted version on Monday.

Other documents released by State Police and the Randolph County County Circuit Clerk’s Office over the past two weeks disclosed that investigators also traced several gold coins belonging to Smith - Collins’ ex-husband - to shops in Little Rock and Memphis, where O’Donnell had sold them for thousands of dollars.

In a court filing, prosecutors said that they believed that the murders were committed over money and to avoid O’Donnell’s arrest. During the hearing at which she pleaded guilty however, O’Donnell did not explain her reason for killing Collins.

Officials are still in the process of redacting numerous files prepared during the course of the year-long investigation so that they may be released to the public. A State Police spokeswoman said that week that the agency’s investigation file contained nearly 4 terabytes of information.

O’Donnell, 49, was sentenced to a total of 50 years in prison as part of her plea deal. She will be eligible for parole after serving about 30 years.