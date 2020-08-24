Doncic's last-second three-pointer finds its mark

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) shoots past Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, right, during the first quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Luka Doncic stepped back for a winning three-pointer -- on a tender ankle, no less.

Another installment in the ever-growing legend of Doncic.

Doncic's deep shot at the buzzer capped a 43-point, 17-rebound, 13-assist performance and the short-handed Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 135-133 in overtime Sunday to even the playoff series at two games apiece.

"We know this kid has got a flair for the dramatic," Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle said. "He's a guy that lives for these moments."

To think, Doncic was a game-time decision due to the left ankle he hurt in Game 3. But once he stepped on the floor, he knew he would give it a go.

And once crunch time hit, the ankle wasn't even a thought.

"One of the best feelings I've ever had as a player," Doncic said about the winner. "Just something special."

Marcus Morris hit a three-pointer with around 9 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Clippers the lead. It simply set the stage for Doncic's winner over Reggie Jackson. His teammates rushed out to congratulate him.

"Big-time players make big-time plays. He's a big-time player," teammate Trey Burke said. "He's proved it already in this league."

Doncic's theatrics helped the seventh-seeded Mavericks post their biggest playoff comeback win, overcoming a 21-point, second-quarter deficit. Their previous best was 19 against the Spurs in San Antonio during Game 5 of the 2003 Western Conference final.

Dallas used a 16-0 run in the third to take the lead -- and led by 12 points in the fourth before the Clippers rallied.

Lou Williams tied it at 121-121 by hitting two of three free throws with 50.6 seconds remaining in regulation. After Dallas failed to score on the next possession, the Clippers called a timeout to set up a play with 24.7 seconds left.

Kawhi Leonard's three-point shot with 0.2 seconds remaining was off the mark. The Mavericks failed on a lob toward big man Boban Marjanovic to send it to overtime.

"Bottom line is the last play didn't lose the game for us," Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said. "It was our entire play from the second quarter on."

The Mavericks didn't have center Kristaps Porzingis, who sat out with right knee soreness.

The 21-year-old Doncic hurt his left ankle in the last game. He hardly looked hampered, going 18 of 31 from the floor. He tested the ankle often, too, with jump stops, pivots and an impressive Euro-steps to gain separation.

Doncic got a breather to start the fourth quarter. He sat on the bench as trainers worked on his ankle. He then hopped up and down in the hallway and rode an exercise bike before returning with 8:33 remaining and the Mavericks leading 106-96.

Williams scored 36 points off the bench for the second-seeded Clippers, and Leonard had 32. Paul George finished with nine points as his struggles continued. He was 3 of 14 from the floor and is shooting 29% in the series.

CELTICS 110, SIXERS 106

Kemba Walker scored 32 points and Boston pulled away in fourth quarter to complete a first-round series sweep of Philadelphia.

Jayson Tatum added 28 points and had a playoff career-high 15 rebounds for Boston, which advances to Eastern Conference semifinals and a meeting with the winner of the first-round matchup between Toronto and Brooklyn.

Boston's win marks the first sweep in 15 playoff series meetings between the teams. It also is the third consecutive season that Philadelphia has failed to advance past the second round.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Tobias Harris added 20 points and five rebounds despite leaving briefly after a scary fall that bloodied his left eye.

Harris was trying to contest a shot by Tatum at the 2:40 mark of the third quarter and inadvertently had his legs taken out from under him by Tatum. Harris fell on the left side of his face and laid on the court for several minutes as medical staff attended to him.

The team said he suffered a left eye laceration and was cleared of a possible concussion. He returned to the game with 5:12 left in the fourth with a bandage over his right eye.

With Harris out, Boston scored the final nine points of the third quarter as part of a 12-0 run. The Celtics' lead grew to 96-79 in the opening minutes of the fourth.

RAPTORS 150, NETS 122

Norman Powell scored 29 points, fellow reserve Serge Ibaka added 27 points and 15 rebounds and Toronto steamrolled into the Eastern Conference semifinals by routing Brooklyn to complete a four-game sweep.

The Raptors lost Kyle Lowry to an ankle injury in the first quarter but the defending NBA champions had more than enough depth and power left to wrap up the first sweep in franchise history.

Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 10 assists for the Raptors.

Caris LeVert scored 35 points for Brooklyn.

