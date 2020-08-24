Fort Smith school adding grade

FORT SMITH -- A public charter high school in Fort Smith has begun work on a project that will allow it to both increase its enrollment and modernize its facility.

The Future School of Fort Smith is expanding its facility to have enough space to begin teaching ninth grade students during the 2021-22 school year. The school currently serves 10th-12th grades. A groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion was held on Thursday.

The Future School, which opened on Aug. 22, 2016, is centered on a "personalized approach to learning via student-designed internships, personalized learning plans, and an advisor for each student," according to its website.

Future School Superintendent Boyd Logan said the expansion will add about 18,000 square feet onto the school's permanent structure, which is about 16,000 square feet. It will be predominantly classroom spaces, allowing the school to have a total of 20 when the project is finished. This also means that the school will no longer have to use a modular, six-classroom building on its campus.

"It's really about the number of students to have on campus," Logan said. "We envision having a hundred students per grade on campus, so that'll be up to 400 kids. Right now, we're only 225 kids, and so we still have some room in our 10-12th grades as well. ... That'll allow us to have enough space to add that ninth grade, and really get to where our enrollment cap wants to be, which is at 400 students total."

Logan said the school anticipates meeting this enrollment cap within a couple of years of adding ninth grade. It projects to have 60-80 ninth grade students in the year following the expansion's completion, and 225-250 10th-12th graders for the 2020-21 school year.

The expansion also will allow the school to reorient the entrance to its building to face the downtown Fort Smith area, Logan said. The entrance currently faces a residential area, so the change will allow for a better flow of traffic.

Future School Principal Allison Montiel said the entrance aspect of the project is her favorite.

"... It's very symbolic," Montiel said. "We're going to be opening up our doors of our school to the community, inviting them in, but more importantly, encouraging our students to go out and be part of our community. And by reorienting the front door towards the downtown, we're sort of reaching out a hand to them asking for a hand to be reached back to help lift the kids that are physically present in the building into and invested in the community of Fort Smith."

Trish Flanagan, one of the founders of Future School, said she believes it is obvious that the community of Fort Smith, as well as others, is demonstrating the need for this kind of high school, one in which there is "actual, real experience" through its internships and advising for every student.

"So, I'm excited about [the expansion]," Flanagan said. "I think we're in the right part of town, in the historic district. We love our neighborhood being close to the businesses downtown, so it's great for the community as well."

The Future School got the Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel's approval to add ninth grade in April. This involved giving a presentation covering why the school needed to do this, with the primary reason being to get students started in its model earlier.

"We see a lot of kids that come in in 10th grade, and they may have developed some antipathy toward school by the time that we get them in 10th grade, and it may take us a year to sort of get that turned around and get them to really re-believe and recommit to their schooling," Logan said. "And so, by adding ninth grade and starting that process earlier, then we can get them bought in earlier as well and have greater success because we'll have more time with those students."

The expansion is expected to cost $5.5 million to complete, according to Logan. Future School secured the funding for it with donations and grants from the Fort Smith-based Dream Alliance, the Arkansas Public School Resource Center, the Windgate Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation, in addition to a loan through Civic Builders in New York.

Logan said MAHG Architecture in Fort Smith is the primary architect for the expansion, with Larry Perkin of Hight Jackson Associates in Rogers consulting. Petree Construction in Fort Smith is the construction manager. The project is expected to be finished in July 2021, which will allow the school to begin offering classes for ninth grade students the following fall.

Class for the Future School starts on Wednesday this year.