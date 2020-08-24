Greenwood volleyball helps Watkins grow in many ways

Greenwood's Hannah Watkins (21) puts up the big block Thursday, August 20, 2020 during a volleyball match at Bentonville High School in Bentonville. Watkins has grown to 6-foot-7 this year and will be a key part of the Lady Bulldog's offense and defense that should make them a contender for the Class 5A state title. Check out nwaonline.com/200822Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Hannah Watkins has kept growing -- physically and otherwise -- since she entered Greenwood's volleyball program as a freshman.

Greenwood coach Jennifer Golden took notice immediately when the 6-foot-3 youngster entered the gym 3 years ago.

"We felt like she was raw on fundamentals when she got here, but she's been a quick learner for sure," Golden said. "She's a presence. When she walked in that gym and you see a 6-3 ninth-grader, you're pretty excited.

"But her willingness to listen and learn and put in extra effort is got her where she is now."

Watkins played sparingly on the varsity as a sophomore but became a force at the net a year ago. Her 132 total blocks were among the top totals in the state.

The senior, now listed as 6-7, is an even more imposing figure on the front row for the Lady Bulldogs while also taking on more of a leadership role. Watkins' overall growth definitely gives credence to Golden's early excitement. She's verbally committed to play at Central Arkansas.

"She's grown from a shy, timid person into a confident one," Golden said. "She's worked and knows how to mentally prepare and be ready to be a go-to player. Hannah's gonna be one that I say I've gotta get the ball to her."

Volleyball became a focus when she came to Greenwood and she credits how coaches and teammates took her in right away for her improvement.

"I can't imagine what kind of volleyball player I'd be without them," Watkins said. "My self-confidence wasn't much and I didn't really fit in. But when I moved to Greenwood I really found my outlet with volleyball. It was something I could go to every day and it's OK to stand out.

"It's really helped with my self-confidence a lot. It has blossomed ever since."

Despite not playing much varsity as a sophomore, she still found a way to get better as Watkins saw the Lady Bulldogs claim a state title.

"In my mind, that helped me in the long run," Watkins said. "I watched people play in front of me and said 'I want to be that person.' It really drove me."

She's worked especially hard to improve her vertical leap over the past year and that's paid dividends. Watkins' vertical has improved 4 inches in that time and she now touches 10 feet, 4 inches. That would put her well over the height of the rim on a basketball court.

Watkins is also working a different position, possibly moving from the middle to the right side.

She's had to get used to a slower set and adjust her timing working on the right side, which hasn't been easy," Watkins said.

"Hitting on the right side, there's so much more court and trying to read what's open," Watkins said. "It's not like in the middle. It's a lot slower and you have to adjust."

Thanks to the covid-19 pandemic, she was also working out on her own for a time while schools and gyms were shut down in the spring.

"It was odd not having a coach there telling you what to do," Watkins said. "Along with working out, I was watching college volleyball, watching hitters and how they hit and cut the ball. So I tried to work on both the mental and physical aspects of the game."

As a senior, she's also well aware how her final high school volleyball season could be taken away because of the pandemic. Watkins watched schools shut down in the spring, canceling high school sports. In this era of uncertainty, she took the matter into her own hands.

Watkins decided to write a letter to Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson in May, telling him she believed there's a way to play and do it safely.

"I couldn't sit around and watch my senior year possibly be ruined by not having a season," Watkins said. "I saw other people use Twitter or Facebook to express their opinions and they received no feedback or response. I didn't want to be another one of those people."

She got a written response from the governor in June.

"He just said 'We're doing what we can and just trying to keep y'all safe," Watkins said.

But she's just hoping to get the chance to help lead the Lady Bulldogs back to the finals in Hot Springs for a shot at another state championship.