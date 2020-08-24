DEAR HELOISE: Are students still required to take driver's education classes in high school? I wondered because so many drivers in my area don't use turn signals, don't come to a complete stop at a stop sign and don't seem to show common manners on the road.

We've all seen careless drivers and people who are just plain rude behind the wheel, but it seems that more and more drivers are ignoring the basic rules of the road. Last week an ambulance and a police car were heading in my direction with lights flashing and siren going off. I pulled over to get out of their way, but most of the other drivers didn't.

A car/truck/SUV is a mode of transportation, but it can turn into a lethal weapon when people ignore rules of the road and common courtesy.

-- Anne in Oklahoma

DEAR HELOISE: Car insurance rates have gone up in the past few years. This has caused me to look online for less expensive rates. Be prepared, if you search online, to be inundated with calls from companies trying to get your business. They will come out of the woodwork and call at all hours. I had to turn my phone off.

-- Shannon in Michigan

DEAR READERS: Items to use as a natural exfoliator for your skin:

• Oatmeal

• Sugar

• Coffee

• Sea Salt

• Baking soda

Although commercial is easy to buy, natural is always the safest way to go.

DEAR HELOISE: My hint is to keep gardening gloves stored in a zip-top bag. I neglected to do that and ended up with a very painful sting from a big green caterpillar. He had burrowed under the glove's lining on one of the fingers and embedded some of his stinging hairs in my finger when I disturbed him. He wasn't visible from the outside and would not have been shaken out since he was burrowed into the glove's lining.

-- Betty S., Boardman, Ohio

DEAR READER: Betty, this is a good idea. I had a scorpion hiding in a pair of gardening gloves, and when I put my hand into it, I was stung. Here in the southwest we also need to check our shoes and boots for little "hidden creatures."

DEAR HELOISE: When mailing packages that need a filler in the box for padding, use plastic shopping bags instead of newspaper. Plastic is lighter in weight and there's no print to rub off onto the packages.

-- Cynthia

in North Carolina

