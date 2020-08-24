Happy birthday (Aug. 24): You'll make impressive progress with goals and timelines. Then, everything changes. You're gloriously versatile. You'll love the surprises and twists, making a success of various challenges, tasks and leadership styles. You really will find fun and fulfillment with whatever you take on — work, leisure and beyond.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Conflicting tensions, opposing emotions and polarities abound today. Even so, finding common ground or a mutually agreeable compromise won't be nearly as hard as you think it will be.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): We "misremember" to construct narratives that put us in control of our fate. Who is to say that's not the better way of thinking of things? Wherever there's a choice, put yourself in the driver's seat.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Who gives you care and support? If many do, you'll be torn about where to put your attention. If you've a lack of support, consider where you might assemble some.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): If just about anyone can do it, then you probably won't want to. You are feeling your individuality in a big way, and you're simply in no mood to be lumped into the masses.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Maybe you don't revel in your solitude, but you have a healthy tolerance of it that keeps you from making terrible choices for company out of fear. Solo missions are actually enormously pleasurable for you now.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There is nothing great or meek about leadership; it's just a position, the same as "support team member" and "service provider" are positions. Which position do you want?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): At any given moment, you are riding somewhere on the wheel of feelings, though you seldom stop to identify the space. Is it inspired or silly? Bored or competitive? It will be a valuable if not liberating thing to note.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Focus on building relationships and everything else will fall into place. Don't worry about making inroads with the right people. There are no right people. Start where you are.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When a person is distant to you, you can't help but wonder what or whom they are close to. It is possible to be distant to everything.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Complain if you need to. Venting is healthy if done in the right way. Also try on this question to see if it helps: What if you're right where you're supposed to be, doing exactly what's needed?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's frustrating not to know what people need from you. But once they clearly convey their expectations, you'll decide what you can agree to and hit every mark.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There's someone whose presence you find invigorating. Yet, for mysterious reasons, you may avoid this person. Just because a feeling is good doesn't mean it's comfortable.

MARS AND SATURN TURN THE CRANK

The end is the beginning. The answer brings up the next question. The solution produces a new problem. The turbine of the world is unfinished business. Love is unfinished business, too, though certainly more pleasant than revenge and suffering. Mars square Saturn suggests we choose very carefully the crank from which we turn our worlds.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Forever known for his role as Ron Weasley of the "Harry Potter" franchise, Rupert Grint is a TV veteran, most recently with the thriller series "Servant." Grint was born when the Sun and Mercury were in Virgo, suggesting a stellar work ethic and winning attitude toward life. These Virgo placements bode well for child stars, immunizing them against the slings and arrows of celebrity adulthood.