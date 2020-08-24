Iran retrieves downed Ukraine jet's data

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which was shot down, as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. An Iranian official said Sunday, Aug 23, 2020, that some data, including parts of cockpit conversations, have been retrieved from downed Ukrainian plane. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran has retrieved some data, including a portion of the cockpit conversations, from the Ukrainian jetliner that was accidentally downed by the Revolutionary Guard forces in January, killing all 176 people on board, an Iranian official said Sunday.

That's according to a report on the website of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, which described the official's remarks as part of the final report that Tehran plans to issue on the shootdown of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

The development comes months after the Jan. 8 crash near Tehran. Iranian authorities initially denied responsibility, changing course days later after Western nations presented extensive evidence that Iran had shot down the plane.

The shootdown happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq, its response to the American drone strike that killed Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3.

At the time, Iranian troops were bracing for a U.S. counterstrike and appeared to have mistaken the plane for a missile. Iran, however, has not acknowledged that, saying only that after the missile attack, its air defense was sufficiently alert and had allowed previously scheduled air traffic to resume -- a reference to the Ukrainian plane being allowed to take off from Tehran amid such a crisis.

The Ukrainian passenger plane was apparently targeted by two missiles. It had just taken off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport when the first missile exploded, possibly damaging its radio equipment. The second missile probably struck the aircraft directly, as videos show the plane exploding into a ball of fire before crashing into a playground and farmland on the outskirts of the Iranian capital.

Iranian investigators combed the site for days, sifting through the debris.

The head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, Capt. Touraj Dehghani Zangeneh, said Sunday that the plane's black boxes have only 19 seconds of conversation following the first explosion, though the second missile reached the plane 25 seconds later. The report quoting him did not elaborate.

He said the first explosion sent shrapnel into the plane, probably disrupting its recorders. He did not reveal any details of the cockpit conversation that was retrieved.

Representatives from the U.S., Ukraine, France, Canada, Britain and Sweden -- countries whose citizens were killed in the crash -- were present during the process to gather data from the recorders, Zangeneh said.

In the months since the downing of the plane, Iran has struggled with vast domestic economic problems and a major health crisis. It has the Middle East's largest and deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus, with almost 359,000 confirmed cases, including almost 21,000 deaths. The Iranian government is also grappling with crushing U.S. sanctions, as well as the Trump administration's push to impose so-called "snapback" sanctions on Iran over what Washington says is Iran's violation of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Last month, an initial report from the Iranian investigation said that a misaligned missile battery, miscommunication between troops and their commanders, and a decision to fire without authorization all led to the fatal downing of the jetliner.

That report said the surface-to-air missile battery that targeted the Boeing 737-800 had been relocated and was not properly reoriented. Those manning the missile battery could not communicate with their command center, they misidentified the civilian flight as a threat and opened fire twice without getting approval from ranking officials, it said.

Western intelligence officials and analysts believe Iran shot down the aircraft with a Russian-made Tor system, known to NATO as the SA-15. In 2007, Iran took the delivery of 29 Tor M1 units from Russia under a contract worth an estimated $700 million. The system is mounted on a tracked vehicle and carries a radar and a pack of eight missiles.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Jon Gambrell and Elaine Ganley of The Associated Press.

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, rescue workers search the scene where an Ukrainian plane was shot down in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. An Iranian official said Sunday, Aug 23, 2020, that some data, including parts of cockpit conversations, have been retrieved from downed Ukrainian plane. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, rescue workers search the scene where an Ukrainian plane was shot down in Shahedshahr, southwest of Tehran, Iran. An Iranian official said Sunday, Aug 23, 2020, that some data, including parts of cockpit conversations, have been retrieved from downed Ukrainian plane. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)