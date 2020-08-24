Jacksonville man arrested in police officer's shooting

A Little Rock police officer was released from the hospital to recuperate at home on Sunday after police made an arrest in a drive-by shooting that left the two-year veteran of the department with bullet wounds in his leg.

Police arrested a 19-year-old Jacksonville man in connection with the shooting incident, which took place at 4513 Rosswood Drive on Saturday evening, according to police.

A statement from the Police Department posted on Twitter on Sunday evening said Jaiden Alexander Lee had been arrested. According to an arrest report, Lee was arrested at his 3304 Mary St. residence in Jacksonville shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

He faces multiple felony charges: two counts of aggravated assault, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, one count of first-degree battery, nine counts of committing a terroristic act and one count of first-degree terroristic threatening.

The arrest report said Lee was identified as a suspect in an incident where he allegedly pointed a firearm at a person during an argument. Police also alleged that Lee was in a vehicle that drove to another location and shot at a residence, striking the residence and vehicles occupied by numerous people. It was during this shooting that the officer was shot, the arrest report said.

In the same arrest report, police said that Lee had threatened to shoot another person.

Lee remained in the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening, according to an online inmate roster.

Earlier on Sunday, police announced that the wounded officer, Christopher Crowder, 30, had been released from the hospital and was resting at home with his family. A news release described Crowder as a seven-year veteran of law enforcement.