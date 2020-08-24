Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell drives against Denver Nuggets' Paul Millsap and Torrey Craig (3) during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

JAZZ 129, NUGGETS 127

Donovan Mitchell scored 18 of his 51 points in the fourth quarter and Utah withstood a 50-point night from Jamal Murray to beat Denver and take a 3-1 lead in the playoff series.

Mitchell was 15 of 27 from the floor and went 17 of 18 from the free throw line. The 23-year-old Mitchell scored 57 points in Game 1. He's averaging 39.5 points in the series.

The Jazz can close it out in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Murray, who hit a long three-pointer near the buzzer, had the most-ever by a Denver player in a postseason game, surpassing Spencer Haywood's mark of 45 in an ABA playoff contest on April 19, 1970. Murray also had 11 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic added 29 points, including three dunks.

