Lawrence County crash kills 2, including minor

A three-car crash near Sedgwick killed two people and hurt three others on Sunday, according to a police report.

One of the people who died and two of those who were injured were minors, a report said. Specific ages weren't listed for the children.

Randy E. Spades, 46, of Lynn also died in the collision.

Police said Spades was driving north on U.S. 63 in in a Dodge Neon Sunday evening when his car crossed the center turning lane and struck a Chevrolet Equinox traveling south "head on."

A Ford F-250 truck then hit the Equinox just off the Lawrence County roadway, authorities said.

A male minor passenger in the Chevrolet died, and its driver — a 37-year-old woman from Bono — and a female minor passenger were injured, the report said.

A female minor passenger riding in the truck also was hurt.

Road conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the crash, which police said took place at about 7:29 p.m.

These were the 387th and 388th deaths on Arkansas highways this year, preliminary data shows.