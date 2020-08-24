Who hates Christmas?

Christmas is a time for Christians to celebrate the birth of their savior, to exercise their generosity, and to fortify their relationships with family and friends. The exchange of gifts and greetings is a big part of the celebration, and has been adopted by non-Christians around the world. For many, the U.S. Postal Service makes the exchange of joy and trinkets possible.

In comes Postmaster General Louis deGrinch (as he is working to take the "Joy" out of Christmas, he does not deserve it in his name), egged on by some congressional and White House Republicans, and his efforts to "tear down that Postal Service, Mr. Trump!"

Although he has been thwarted by a bipartisan coalition in his apparent main goal, suppressing the vote, he has said he will proceed with his job of destruction right after the general election. By the time Christmas rolls around, a mere seven weeks or so later, there may not be much left of our USPS.

And you thought only Democrats hate Christmas ...

SARKIS NAZARIAN

Little Rock

On standardized tests

I beg to differ concerning school testing being a way of checking on how much a student learns or how well a teacher teaches.

Children are supposed to learn, not memorize by rote. The so-called standardized test doesn't test what has been taught in the classroom with or without homework. What really happens is the first of each year the students are tested to see what they lost over the summer break. Then it is repetitive learning for the whole class, which bores the smarter ones who didn't forget as much.

Next there are a few weeks of true learning, a Thanksgiving break, then a couple weeks of sort-of learning because the students are looking forward to the two-week Christmas break. Once back in class, teachers have to again evaluate what was lost.

But then comes the spring. You have another break, and finally all the nationalized tests. The teachers teach for those tests so not only will the kids get good ratings, but he/she will and so will the school. The children don't learn what subject they are supposed to be learning.

These tests need to be scrapped and real teaching done. If the state or Department of Education wants to know how everyone is doing, they need spot checks where someone comes in and spends the day with a teacher; random choice with no advance warning. Later another one or more should have this same check, different teachers each time. This is the same thing that is done in the business community, and what is learned tells where improvements are needed. Plus, the students learn more.

I'm certain there will be an outcry from educators over this; they want the tests for money and grading of the school to look like it is a better school than the ones across town or in the next city. What I have written is the opinions of the parents and even some students that I've talked to. And of course the opinion I have had since I was in school.

ALICE WOFFORD

Sherwood

Medication delivery

My wife and I are U.S. Army veterans and use the VA for health care. We receive our medication via the U.S. Postal Service. We are now concerned our meds will be late or not delivered at all.

Please write your congressmen and urge them to right the wrongs being done to the U.S. Postal Service.

CHARLES BISHOP

Mabelvale

Another success? No

So our State Department that represents us internationally couldn't deliver the votes in the UN to extend the arms embargo on Iran. Please note we failed to deliver the votes on something that the UN had already agreed on once before. So, you might say we lost the support we had. We couldn't even deliver the votes of France, Britain and Germany, our allies. So much for the art of the deal. Guess all that name-calling didn't scare them into subservience.

On the other hand, Obama delivered the votes of China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain and the U.S. for his treaty and, let's add, the document being a treaty not a one-way prohibition, Obama also delivered the signature of the party being sanctioned. Can you imagine getting everyone in a room and coming out with a deal rather than merely rattling sabers? It seems pretty obvious that Obama deserved the Nobel Peace Prize he received after all. Looks like that particular award has slipped away from Trump's grasping hands as well as the Congressional Medal of Honor and others that he thinks he might deserve.

Unfortunately, there will be future consequences to Trump success: the destruction of a real diplomatic success. This is just one more case of our signature on a document not being worth the paper it was written on. We can hang this Certificate of Achievement on the wall in the White House alongside our other successes with North Korea and China and the Middle East Religious Civil War.

DANNY HANCOCK

Lonoke

Responsibility to vote

With the national party conventions, we will hear much rhetoric regarding why to vote and for whom to vote. We will hear speeches condemning one or another and words praising one or another. Regardless, the choice--the vote--is ours to decide and cast. It is without question the most sacred and protected right we have as individuals to choose our leaders to determine the future of our republic.

So, regardless of party affiliation, love of one candidate or another, vote. Whether by mail-in ballots or in-person voting. Vote. It is your duty as a citizen of this great republic to make your choice known. Many great men and women have died to guarantee this right. Don't miss the opportunity to make your individual choice known.

CHRIS BAKER

Little Rock