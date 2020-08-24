Little Rock police investigate slaying of 64-year-old man

Little Rock police on Monday said they are investigating the death of a 64-year-old man as a homicide, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a call just after 2 a.m. Monday about a man lying in the grass on the 2200 block of South Gaines Street and found Larry McChristian in the front yard of a residence "with apparent trauma to his body," a news release issued by Little Rock police states. Medical personnel pronounced McChristian dead.

Police said officers later learned McChristian was reported missing by UAMS police on Saturday. His body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The investigation into the man’s death is ongoing, the release states.