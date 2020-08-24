LR Central's Warren sees stock rise after weekend showing

Little Rock Central sophomore guard Bryson Warren continues to see his stock rise after his weekend performance at the Elite 32 Showcase in South Carolina.

Warren (6-2, 157 pounds) averaged 20 points, 4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2 steals in three games while playing up for the 17-under Grind & Advance.

“I got a chance to compete against some of the top talent in the nation,” Warren said. “It allowed me to see that I could compete with the best. I was able to average 20 points per game and also was mentioned as a Day 1 standout for my performances. I also was able to have several college coaches who complimented me on my performance.

"I really did like the tournament as a whole because I got to compete against the best and got better. My goal is to just continue to grow and work hard to be the best I can be."

After his showing in South Carolina, he has talked to coaches from Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Auburn and Oklahoma State. He spoke with Razorbacks assistant Corey Williams, who watched Warren online.

“He was watching my game and he talked about how I was doing good and how he really wants me up there in a Hog uniform,” said Warren, who has a 4.0 grade point average. “He also said that he was going to call me later this week with Coach (Eric) Musselman.”

Warren was the first freshman to ever start the opening game of the season for North Little Rock coach Johnny Rice last year. He transferred to Central after his freshman year.

Warren, who holds offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and others, was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman team.

While he usually plays up in spring and summer basketball events, Warren admits this past weekend has given him a boost in confidence.

“Well, I have always felt like I can compete with the best and this weekend just continued to show me why, especially since I was playing against some of the top talent in the nation,” he said. “Usually when I play, I play up anyway, but this weekend really gave me a boost.

"Now I’m excited and hopeful that we have a school ball season.”