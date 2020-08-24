Man, 55, dies in Blytheville plane crash

A 55-year-old man died when a small plane crashed near Blytheville Friday, authorities said.

John Addison of Dyersburg, Tenn. was killed in the wreck, according to the Mississippi County coroner's office. No one else was in the aircraft.

A Federal Aviation Administration report said the Air Tractor AT802 — a crop-duster type plane — crashed in a field around 7:35 p.m.

The cause of the crash was unknown, the report said on Monday. The plane sustained "substantial" damage.

Dyersburg is about 50 miles from Blytheville, across the Tennessee border.