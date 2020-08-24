Sections
Man and minor killed in 2 highway crashes, police say

by Kat Stromquist | Today at 12:01 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A Crossett man and a minor female were killed in separate Arkansas highway crashes in recent days, police reports said.

Four people, including a different minor female from the same car, also were injured in the wreck that killed a child Friday night. The girls' ages weren't listed in the report.

Police said a Honda Accord was traveling west on U.S. 412 in Carroll County around 8:55 p.m. Friday when its driver crossed the center line at a curve.

The Accord "sideswiped" a Ford Transit van and struck a Nissan Sentra, both of which were heading east, the report said.

One of the Accord's passengers was the minor female who died. Its driver and two other passengers, which included the other minor female, were hurt.

Police also listed the Sentra's 25-year-old driver as among those injured.

The wreck was the 385th fatal crash on Arkansas roadways this year, according to preliminary data.

Separately, police said Robert S. Wilcox of Crossett died in a single-vehicle crash in rural Ashley County at about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Wilcox, 38, was driving a Pontiac when his car left U.S. 425 at a left-hand curve, a report said. The vehicle hit a dirt embankment and rolled over "approximately four" times.

It was the year's 383th highway death by a preliminary state police count.

