Man shot, injured in Little Rock, police say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
A man was shot in the hip in Little Rock around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.
Officers said they were called to an accident scene at 3200 John Barrow Road that involved a "disturbance" with a weapon.
Two witnesses said a Honda Civic had been shot at, and police found bullet holes in the car, a report said.
Zaytron Waits, 19, of Little Rock was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center to treat a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left hip, police said. An 18-year-old riding in the Civic wasn't hurt.
No suspects were named in the police report.
