Molina racks up four hits as Cards trounce Reds

ST. LOUIS -- Yadier Molina had four hits and top prospect Dylan Carlson hit his first career home run, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Sunday.

Harrison Bader also connected for St. Louis, which won three of four in the series. Molina, Carlson and Bader each finished with two RBI.

The Cardinals scored the last six runs after Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run home run in the first inning for the Reds.

Bader went deep for a two-run shot in the second after he also homered during Saturday's 3-0 win.

"Little tweaks here and there. It's a game of survivability," said Bader, who hiked his average to .233 after a slow start this season. "Baseball players can't be dinosaurs. If you can't adjust, you'll become extinct."

Molina put St. Louis ahead to stay with an RBI single against Tyler Mahle (0-1) in the third.

The Cardinals added three more in the seventh against Nate Jones. Molina singled in Matt Carpenter and scored on Carlson's drive to right-center.

"It was so exciting to come through in that situation," Carlson said. "For that to happen, I was definitely fired up and excited. It's something I'll always remember."

It was Molina's first four-hit game against Cincinnati and No. 19 for his career. He needs one more RBI to tie Joe Medwick (923) for eighth place in Cardinals history.

Molina needs two doubles to tie Johnny Bench (381) for eighth among primary catchers in MLB history. In addition, Molina is 10 hits shy of tying Red Schoendienst (1,980) for sixth in franchise history.

Genesis Cabrera (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

DODGERS 11, ROCKIES 3 Kike Hernandez hit a three-run home run and Mookie Betts went deep twice, powering Los Angeles past Colorado for a three-game sweep.

GIANTS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Mike Yastrzemski celebrated his 30th birthday with a go-ahead home run and host San Francisco beat Arizona for its sixth consecutive victory. Trevor Cahill (1-0) and four relievers held the Diamondbacks to five hits, and the Giants completed their first three-game series sweep of the season.

NATIONALS 9, MARLINS 3 Anibal Sanchez (1-3) pitched seven effective innings for host Washington, and Trea Turner drove in three runs. Sanchez allowed one run and five hits in his longest outing of the season.

PIRATES 5, BREWERS 4 Gregory Polanco hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, helping Pittsburgh complete a three-game series sweep.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 4, RANGERS 1 Kyle Lewis and Sam Haggerty homered and Justin Dunn (2-1) pitched one-hit ball over six innings, leading host Seattle to the win.

ORIOLES 5, RED SOX 4 In Baltimore, Rio Ruiz drove in four runs, Thomas Eshelman (2-0) worked 4 1/3 scoreless inning of relief and the Orioles beat Boston.

RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 4 Josh Fleming (1-0) pitched five innings of two-run ball to win his major league debut, and Tampa Bay beat Toronto Blue in St. Petersburg, Fla. John Curtiss worked 1 2/3 perfect innings to get his first career save.

TIGERS 7, INDIANS 4 Tarik Skubal and Daniel Norris (2-1) combined to pitch six innings of one-run ball, leading Detroit to the victory in Cleveland.

TWINS 5, ROYALS 4 In Kansas City, Nelson Cruz hit his 10th home run for Minnesota. Cruz connected on Trevor Rosenthal's 99-mph fastball for a shot that went an estimated 441 feet to center field in the ninth. The drive gave Minnesota a two-run lead and helped the Twins win their eighth series in nine tries this season.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 2, WHITE SOX 1 Yu Darvish (5-1) struck out 10 in his career-high fifth consecutive victory, and the Cubs stopped the seven-game win streak by the White Sox.

PADRES 5, ASTROS 3 Fernando Tatis Jr. made two spectacular plays at shortstop, Manny Machado hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, and San Diego completed a three-game series sweep.

