FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas waits for a play during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Baltimore. The Baltimore Ravens have terminated the contract of the seven-time Pro Bowl safety, who got involved in a fight with a teammate Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, and did not attend practice Saturday, Aug. 22. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

GOLF

Popov captures British Open

The first professional victory of Sophia Popov's career came at a major championship on Sunday when the 304th-ranked German won the Women's British Open at Royal Troon. Popov recovered from a bogey on the first hole by making five birdies for a 3-under 68 in the final round, leaving her 7-under par overall and two strokes clear of Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand (67). Popov tapped in a bogey putt at the last to complete one of the most unlikely wins in the tournament's history. She lost her card on the LPGA Tour at the end of last year and only qualified for the British Open via a top-10 finish two weeks ago at the Marathon Classic, which she was playing only because higher-ranked players couldn't attend due to covid-19 restrictions. This was Popov's fourth appearance at a major.

Luck holds on in Columbus

Curtis Luck won the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, getting up-and-down for par on the par-4 18th for an even-par 71 and a one-stroke victory over three players. The 24-year-old Australian birdied the 15th and 16th holes and parred the final two to finish at 11 under at Ohio State's Scarlet Course. Theo Humphrey (67), Taylor Montgomery (68) and Cameron Young (71) tied for second. Humphrey birdied the par-4 18th, Montgomery finished with a bogey, and Young with a par.

FOOTBALL

NFL asks lab to review tests

The NFL revealed Sunday that several positive covid-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners. Among teams reporting false positives, the Minnesota Vikings said they had 12, the New York Jets 10 and the Chicago Bears nine. The league has asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results. The NFL did not identify the teams or say how many tests altogether were positive. The number of positive covid-19 tests from a specific facility that might actually be false demonstrates the precarious position the NFL is in less than three weeks from the regular-season opener. The NFL uses BioReference for all of its covid-19 testing, though tests are handled by labs throughout the nation to ensure teams get results quickly -- hopefully within 24 hours. Heading into this weekend, there had been four confirmed positive tests for players who were at training camps.

Thomas released after fight

The Baltimore Ravens have terminated the contract of seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who got involved in a fight with a teammate Friday and did not attend practice Saturday. According to a statement released Sunday by the team, Thomas was released "for personal conduct that adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens." The action stems from Thomas' fray with defensive back Chuck Clark at practice after Thomas admittedly blew a coverage assignment. If Thomas was released outright, Baltimore would have taken a $15 million salary-cap hit this year and $10 million in 2021. By voiding his $10 million guaranteed salary for conduct detrimental to the team, he will count $5 million against the cap this season and $10 million next year.

Browns sign Malcolm Smith

The Cleveland Browns signed former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith on Sunday. Smith helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to an NFL title after the 2013 season, when he returned an interception for a touchdown, recovered a fumble and had 10 tackles in a 43-8 blowout of Denver. The 6-2, 225-pound Smith has appeared in 104 NFL regular-season games with Seattle, Oakland, San Francisco, Jacksonville and Dallas. He has 295 career tackles, 10 forced fumbles, 6 sacks, 4 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries.

MOTOR SPORTS

Briscoe earns Xfinity victory

Chase Briscoe called his shot at Dover International Speedway on Sunday and won his sixth Xfinity Series race of the season. Briscoe won five of the first 13 races this season but was winless in the last seven. That streak ended at Dover not long after Briscoe called his wife, Marissa, and said he would win the race. He went out and delivered in what he called his best Ford of the season. Briscoe won for the eighth time in his career and has positioned himself as a serious contender to win the second-tier NASCAR championship. Ross Chastain was second and Austin Cindric third.

TENNIS

Dimitrov wins in return

Two months after barely being able to walk while ill with covid-19, Grigor Dimitrov played a professional tennis match at the Western & Southern Open on Sunday and won. Dimitrov, a 29-year-old from Bulgaria who was a U.S. Open semifinalist last year and is ranked No. 19, arrived in New York just 1½ days before taking the court for what turned out to be a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Ugo Humbert. Dimitrov tested positive for the coronavirus in June while participating in a series of exhibitions in Croatia and Serbia organized by Novak Djokovic. In women's first-round matches on Day 2 of the hard-court tournament, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens was eliminated by Caroline Garcia 6-3, 7-6 (4), and Jessica Pegula got past Jennifer Brady -- who won her first WTA title last week at Lexington, Ky., -- 7-6 (5), 6-4.