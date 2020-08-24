Passengers slowly returning to XNA

BENTONVILLE -- Each passing month sees a small improvement in the number of people flying out of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport, although numbers remain below normal, according to airport officials.

"Enplanements have steadily improved since April, and that positive trend continued through July and into the first half of August," said Aaron Burkes, chief executive officer.

In July, 25,739 passengers flew out of the airport, compared to 91,222 in July 2019, down 71.7%. Clinton National Airport in Little Rock had 37,462 enplanements last month compared to 108,053 in July 2019, down 65.3%.

Northwest National was down 65.8% for August through Thursday compared to the same time period in 2019, Burkes said.

The performance bested the national average. Federal Transportation Security Administration shows the number of people passing through security checkpoints, including flight crew members, is down 71.5%, this month to date, nationally.

Burkes said vacation travel appears to be outpacing business travel at the airport this summer.

"While we are very pleased with the consistency of the rebound so far, there is speculation that enplanements may dip again as the summer travel season comes to an end and business travel fails to pick up enough to offset the decline in leisure travelers," he said.

Northwest National traffic has typically been driven by business travel related to companies such as Tyson Foods, J.B. Hunt Transport, Walmart and their vendors.

Frances Mayo with Around the World Travel in Springdale said she's booked vacations, but nothing compared to a normal summer. Mayo has shut her brick and mortar office and has been working mostly online.

"I've had a couple of different families go to the Destin area, you know the private condo or the house on the beach, those are Allegiant direct flights," Mayo said, "Other than that, I've got several booked to go to Cancun in September. That area seems to be handling the whole covid pretty well, and they're not requiring the covid testing."

Mayo said other destinations are problematic for travelers because they require a negative test result within 72 hours before arrival.

"The way testing is in Arkansas, there's no guarantee you're going to get that," she said. "And, if you don't have it, you can't go. That's deterring people."

Mayo said she has only a handful of corporate clients, and they're not traveling.

"I think when this is all over, the pent-up demand for travel is going to be huge," she said. "I have clients that are in tears because this is the first time in 20 years they don't have a trip to look forward to."

Burkes said confidence in the safety measures airports and airlines have instituted to reduce the risk of exposure to the covid-19 virus appears to be helping.

Tim O'Donnell, chief financial officer at XNA, said revenue hasn't increased for the airport and concessionaires proportionally.

"Certainly, an increase in passengers traveling through XNA has increased our revenue from the airlines, rental cars, food and beverage, parking, etc.," O'Donnell said. "However, we are still down by two-thirds of our normal passenger enplanements so our revenue numbers remain low for the current year."

O'Donnell chalked that up to leisure travelers versus business travelers, who tend to spend more.

Business travelers tend to park at the airport, rent cars and spend more money on food and beverages while leisure travelers are often dropped off by a family member and picked up when they return. They're close to home, so they don't spend as much on food and beverages, O'Donnell said. There are also fewer food and beverage options available at the airport because of the pandemic, he said.

Passengers for 2019 at Northwest Arkansas National were up 17%, to 922,533, which exceeded expectations and projections. The airport had 788,261 passengers in 2018.

The airport went from 329 flights in the last week of February to 19 a few weeks later, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data. The airport averaged 302 flights a week in 2019.

In April, traffic at Northwest Arkansas National Airport was down 96% from last year and hit a low of 10 flights per day.

