Police officers test a woman who was detained at a disco where thirteen people died during a stampede, for COVID-19 in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Officials said the stampede happened at a disco after a police raid to enforce the country's lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Peru disco stampede kills 13 people

LIMA, Peru -- Thirteen people died in a stampede at a disco in Peru after a police raid to enforce the country's lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Sunday.

The stampede happened at the Thomas disco in Lima, where about 120 people had gathered for a party Saturday night, the Interior Ministry said.

People tried to escape through the only door of the second-floor disco, trampling one another and getting trapped in the confined space, according to authorities. After the stampede, police had to force open the door.

"I feel sorry for the relatives ... but also anger and indignation with the business people who organized the event," Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra said, urging judicial authorities to punish those who had broken the law.

Police arrested 23 people, and 15 of them tested positive for the coronavirus and will be quarantined, said Claudio Ramírez, a Health Ministry official. The party "was a breeding ground for the transmission of this disease; there was a viral load because it was a closed environment," Ramírez said.

Franco Asensios, one of those who attended the party, told local radio RPP that the raid started at 9 p.m. and that authorities told the partygoers to let the women exit first. "People got excited and started to go down, and then they said that the people in front were suffocating," he said.

Wife visits Russian dissident in hospital

BERLIN -- Alexei Navalny's wife and a top aide visited him Sunday in a Berlin hospital where the comatose Russian dissident is being treated by German doctors after a suspected poisoning.

Navalny was flown to Germany from Siberia on Saturday after doctors determined he was stable enough to be taken to the capital's Charite hospital.

After his arrival, hospital spokeswoman Manuela Zingl said the 44-year-old would be undergoing extensive diagnostic tests and that doctors wouldn't comment until they were able to evaluate the results.

On Sunday, Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, and aide Leonid Volkov visited Navalny in the hospital but did not speak to reporters.

Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Thursday and was taken to the hospital in Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. His supporters believe that tea he drank was laced with poison -- and that the Kremlin is behind both his illness and a delay in transferring him to Germany.

Doctors in Omsk said a metabolic disorder was the most likely diagnosis and that a drop in blood sugar may have caused Navalny to lose consciousness. Russian health authorities Saturday said tests so far hadn't shown any poisons in his system.

7 civilians die in Afghan roadside blast

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A roadside bombing Sunday in eastern Afghanistan killed seven civilians, a provincial official said, the latest deadly violence in the country amid new uncertainties over the start of talks between the Taliban and the Kabul government.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in Ghazni province's Jaghatu district. Three women, two children and two men died when their vehicle struck the bomb, said Wahidullah Jumazada, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

Afghan civilians continue to bear the brunt of the war across their country despite efforts to launch peace talks and find a road map for postwar Afghanistan.

According to a United Nations report released in July, 1,282 people were killed in the first six months of 2020 and hundreds were wounded. Women and children continue to be disproportionately affected, representing more than 40% of the civilian victims, the U.N. says.

The start of talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban has stalled after Kabul said it would not release the last 320 Taliban prisoners it holds until the insurgents free more captured Afghan soldiers.

Indonesia volcano spews hot ash clouds

MEDAN, Indonesia -- A rumbling volcano in western Indonesia on Sunday unleashed an avalanche of scorching clouds down its slopes.

Authorities are closely monitoring Mount Sinabung on Sumatra, one of Indonesia's main islands, after sensors picked up increasing activity in recent weeks.

The volcano in North Sumatra province was shooting smoke and ash more than 3,000 feet into the air Sunday morning, and hot ash clouds traveled more than half a mile southeast, said Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.

Villagers were advised to stay about 3 miles from the crater's mouth and stay aware of the peril of lava, the agency said. Air travel was not affected by the ash so far, the Transport Ministry said.

There were no casualties from the eruption, said Armen Putra, an official at the Sinabung monitoring post. He said villages outside the red zone were not in immediate danger.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Police officers and forensic investigators gather outside the Tomas Restobar disco where officials say 13 people died in a stampede after a police raid to enforce the country's lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. The stampede happened when about 120 people that had gathered for a party on Saturday night, tried to escape through the only door of the second-floor disco, trampling one another and becoming trapped in the confined space, according to authorities. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

