Plasma treatment gets a push

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Sunday announced emergency authorization to treat covid-19 patients with convalescent plasma -- a move he called "a breakthrough," one of his top health officials called "promising" and other health experts said needs more study before it's celebrated.

"This is a powerful therapy," Trump said at a White House news conference. "Today's action will dramatically expand access to this treatment."

The announcement was made after administration officials complained that there were politically motivated delays by the Food and Drug Administration in approving a vaccine and therapeutics for the disease.

The blood plasma, which is taken from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus and is rich in antibodies, may provide benefits to those battling the disease. But the evidence so far has not been conclusive about whether it works, when to administer it and what dose is needed.

On the eve of the Republican National Convention, Trump put himself at the center of the FDA's announcement of the authorization at the news conference Sunday evening. The authorization makes it easier for some patients to obtain the treatment but is not the same as full FDA approval.

The announcement came on a day in which a top aide to Joe Biden said the Democratic presidential nominee still hasn't been tested for the coronavirus even as he prepares to hit the campaign trail in earnest.

"He has not been tested," Kate Bedingfield, deputy manager of the campaign, said on ABC's "This Week." "We have put the strictest protocols in place, and moving forward, should he need to be tested, he certainly would be."

She said Biden hasn't had the virus, although it's not clear how this would be known without a test.

In late July, Biden said he hadn't been tested, and the campaign since then hadn't answered direct questions about it.

Trump is receiving regular tests, saying earlier this year that he's tested daily and later that it's actually every few days. His press secretary has said he's tested multiple times a day. Several members of Trump's administration and staff have tested positive.

Both Biden, 77, and Trump, 74, are at ages where complications from contracting the coronavirus could be more severe.

POLITICAL ALLEGATIONS

In a letter describing the emergency authorization, the chief scientist for the FDA, Denise Hinton, said: "COVID-19 convalescent plasma should not be considered a new standard of care for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. Additional data will be forthcoming from other analyses and ongoing, well-controlled clinical trials in the coming months."

But Trump had made clear to aides that he was eager to showcase good news in the battle against the virus, and the timing allowed him to head into his convention with momentum. He and aides billed it as a "major" development. But Trump stuck to his talking points, deferring to the head of the FDA, Dr. Stephen Hahn.

The White House had grown agitated with the pace of the plasma approval. The accusations of an FDA slowdown, which were presented without evidence, marked the latest assault from Trump's team on what he refers to as the "deep state" bureaucracy. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows did not get specific, but he said that "we've looked at a number of people that are not being as diligent as they should be in terms of getting to the bottom of it."

"This president is about cutting red tape," Meadows said Sunday on "This Week." "He had to make sure that they felt the heat. If they don't see the light, they need to feel the heat, because the American people are suffering."

Trump said he thought there had been a "logjam" at the FDA over granting the emergency authorization. He alleged there are people at the FDA "that can see things being held up ... and that's for political reasons."

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, a vice dean at Johns Hopkins University's school of public health, said that statement "was disgraceful."

"The FDA commissioner basically allowed the president to mischaracterize the decision and attack the integrity of FDA employees. I was horrified," said Sharfstein, who was a top FDA official during the Barack Obama administration.

"This is a promising therapy that has not been established," he said.

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb also dismissed the suggestion of a slowdown.

"I firmly reject the idea they would slow-walk anything or accelerate anything based on any political consideration or any consideration other than what is best for the public health and a real sense of mission to patients," Gottlieb said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

The push Sunday came a day after Trump tweeted sharp criticism of the process to treat the virus, which has killed more than 176,000 Americans. The White House has sunk vast resources into an expedited process to develop a vaccine, and Trump aides have been banking on it being an "October surprise" that could help the president's reelection prospects.

"The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics," Trump tweeted. "Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!"

Rigorous studies are underway around the country, comparing similar patients randomly assigned to get plasma or a dummy infusion in addition to regular care. But those studies have been difficult to finish as the virus waxes and wanes in different cities. Also, some patients have requested plasma rather than agreeing to a study that might give them a placebo instead.

EARLY DATA

Earlier this month, Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from covid-19 survivors helps other infected patients recover. But it wasn't considered proof.

More than 70,000 patients in the U.S. have been given convalescent plasma, a century-old approach to fend off the flu and measles before vaccines. It's a go-to tactic when new diseases come along, and history suggests it works against some infections.

The Mayo Clinic reported preliminary data from 35,000 patients treated with plasma. It said there were fewer deaths among people given plasma within three days of diagnosis, and also among those given plasma containing the highest levels of virus-fighting antibodies.

But it wasn't a formal study. The patients were treated in different ways in hospitals around the country as part of an FDA program designed to speed access to the experimental therapy. That "expanded access" program tracks what happens to the recipients, but it cannot prove the plasma -- and not other care they received -- was the real reason for improvement.

There's been little data on how effective it is or whether it must be administered fairly early in an illness to make a significant difference, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases expert at Vanderbilt University.

Aiming to ward off a possible run on convalescent plasma after the announcement, government officials have been working to obtain plasma and to team with corporate partners and nonprofit organizations to generate interest among previously infected patients to donate.

Hahn, who called the development "promising," said Trump did not speak to him about the timing of the announcement. He said that "this has been in the works for several weeks."

But some health experts were skeptical. Benjamin Corb of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology called it "conspicuous timing."

"President Trump is once again putting his political goals ahead of the health and well-being of the American public," Corb said.

Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean of the Emory School of Medicine, said it was an exaggeration to call plasma a "breakthrough." He called plasma an "interesting strategy" and said the data so far was a "nice hint" that it could be helpful, but he stressed that it was "not going to win the game."

"The problem is, the president, in my mind, has lost total credibility because of what he's done with hydroxychloroquine. He's touted so many things that don't work," del Rio said. "The reality is what we have today to treat covid is extremely limited."

But Arturo Casadevall, chair of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, last week expressed support for an emergency-use authorization, saying it could make it somewhat easier to access the treatment. The lack of an authorization "makes it harder, particularly in hospitals that don't have the resources to do all the paperwork that is needed to be part of the expanded access program" facilitated by the Mayo Clinic, he said. "Simply because they're so busy, the hospitals are stretched."

Kate Fry, chief executive of America's Blood Centers, which represents blood banks, said the Mayo Clinic program was never designed to provide plasma supply long term. "It really has gotten so large that it has sort of gone past its intended purpose," she said, adding that the FDA approval would ease the burden for clinicians and physicians.

In other national developments:

• An Iowa child younger than 5 died of complications in June, the state's first confirmed death of a minor in the pandemic, the health department belatedly announced Sunday. The confirmation came just before dozens of school districts begin the school year today, a development that has many educators and parents on edge.

• Florida broke the 600,000 mark for confirmed cases Sunday but reported one of its lowest daily totals in two months, continuing a downward trend that began five weeks ago. The state reported fewer than 3,000 cases for only the second time since June, after peaking July 15 with more than 15,000 cases.

In global developments:

• Australia's hard-hit Victoria state today recorded its lowest tally of new cases in eight weeks with Melbourne halfway through a six-week lockdown.

• Pakistani authorities closed about two dozen hotels at tourist destinations after dozens of employees tested positive. The measure to place the high-risk areas of Shogran, Naran and Kaghan under lockdown came hours after the nation reported only four new fatalities, the lowest daily total since March, raising hopes that Pakistan is on the path to containing the virus despite its fragile health system.

• Greek health authorities announced a record-high 284 new cases Sunday and two deaths. Alarmed by the fact that half of all the country's cases have been confirmed in August alone, the government has imposed restrictions on social gatherings and the hours of restaurants, cafes and bars. It also is monitoring for violations more closely and is imposing fines.

• The number of new cases in Italy climbed for a seventh-straight day as 1,210 infections were registered Sunday, the largest increase since May. With airports testing many travelers, two regions with busy airports -- Lombardy, which includes Milan, and Lazio, which includes Rome -- led the new caseload numbers.

• Yulia Tymoshenko, the former Ukrainian prime minister and a key figure in the 2004 Orange Revolution protests, has contracted covid-19. Her spokeswoman said in a Sunday post on Facebook that Tymoshenko is in serious condition with a fever of 102, but did not say if she has been hospitalized.

• China on Sunday reported 12 new cases and no additional deaths. The toll in China, where the outbreak began in December, stands at 4,634.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Lemire, Mike Stobbe and staff members of The Associated Press; by Katia Dmitrieva, Jordan Fabian, Kevin Cirilli and Michelle Fay Cortez of Bloomberg News; and by Josh Dawsey, Laurie McGinley, Carolyn Y. Johnson and Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post.

