Police: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Hot Springs shooting

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a double shooting late Friday in the city, Hot Springs police said in a news release Monday morning.

Officers responded to 907 Twin Points Road in reference to a shooting and upon arrival made contact with the homeowner who stated there were people shot inside the residence, the release states.

Officers entered and located two people, Tyson Stewart and Kayson Porter, each suffering from gunshot wounds.

Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene and Porter was transported by LifeNet to an area hospital where he remained Monday in critical condition, the release said.