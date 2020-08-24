Police: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Hot Springs shooting

A Hot Springs police car is shown in this file photo. ( Richard Rasmussen)
One person was killed and another was critically injured in a double shooting late Friday in the city, Hot Springs police said in a news release Monday morning.
Officers responded to 907 Twin Points Road in reference to a shooting and upon arrival made contact with the homeowner who stated there were people shot inside the residence, the release states.
Officers entered and located two people, Tyson Stewart and Kayson Porter, each suffering from gunshot wounds.
Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene and Porter was transported by LifeNet to an area hospital where he remained Monday in critical condition, the release said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.