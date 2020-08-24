Police: 13-year-old girl robbed, assaulted in Little Rock

A teenager was robbed of her cell phone and assaulted in Little Rock Saturday, police said.

According to a report, the girl, 13, told officers she was walking toward a friend's house near the 1400 block of Howard Street when a white sedan pulled up beside her. A man she said she didn't recognize jumped out, according to the report, and took her iPhone.

There also was some money in her phone case, though she didn't know how much, the teen told police.

Police said the girl reported running toward the car to try and get her phone back, but the man opened the door and kicked her in the face and chest.

The girl had a broken nail, a swollen lip and a bruise on her left arm, officers said.

MEMS visited the police station to provide medical attention and said the girl had small scrapes on her chest. First responders determined her injuries weren't life-threatening.

Police didn't name a suspect in their report.