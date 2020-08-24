Springdale man hit by car dies

Police lights
SPRINGDALE -- A 48-year-old Springdale man was killed Sunday morning when he was hit by a car while walking on East Emma Avenue.
According to an Arkansas State Police report, Domingo Vasques Matheu was walking east on Emma Avenue in the roadway, wearing dark clothing and in a "non-lighted" area, when the accident occurred around 3:22 a.m. Matheu was hit by a 2020 Nissan Altima that was eastbound on Emma Avenue. Matheu was knocked into a ditch along the roadway, according to the report.
Matheu was initially taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale and later to Cox Medical Center in Springfield, Mo., where he died.
