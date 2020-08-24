Standards are high around Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE - Most first-year college football head coaches enjoy a honeymoon with their new teams at least into their first game.

Arkansas' Sam Pittman certainly has that and likely beyond.

Beyond even if the Razorbacks open routed at home as oddsmakers doubtlessly expect. Arkansas opens its brutal all SEC 10-game schedule on Sept. 26 hosting reigning SEC East champion Georgia's big, bad Bulldogs. Coach Kirby Smart's Bulldogs nationally ranked fourth in the 2020 Coaches Preseason poll before Power Five members Big Ten and Pac 12 announced cancelling their 2020 football seasons because of coronavirus concerns.

The Bulldogs' 11-3 overall/ 7-1 SEC record for 2018 and 12-2, 7-1 for 2019, canyon contrast to Arkansas' repeatedly abysmal 2-10, 0-8, 2-10, 0-8 overall and SEC records the past two years under the last November ousted Chad Morris regime.

Arkansas SEC skids 0-19 dating back to the final three 2017 SEC games of the Bret Bielema regime. Bielema's 2013-2017 Arkansas era finished 2017 floundering 4-8, 1-7.

National 2017 runner-up Georgia went 13-2, 7-1.

Pittman coached Georgia's outstanding offensive lines from 2016-2019.

While his Georgia success enhanced his resume, it's Pittman's Arkansas reputation coaching Bielema's 2013-2015 offensive lines transferred now to head coaching hitting home with these Hogs.

His honestly down home yet demanding demeanor backed by knowing his stuff rendered him both beloved and respected by those he coached. Though Pittman never previously head coached above junior college, lobbying alums from his Arkansas offensive lines helped thrust him to Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek's coaching search attention.

Pittman humbly impacted a difference his first Arkansas team meeting.

Opening trying to motivate, former SMU Coach Morris, Razorbacks said later, arrived telling his new team he got the Arkansas job because they hadn't been doing their jobs.

At 2-10, 0-8, and 2-8, 0-6 when canned, Morris apparently wasn't doing his job, either, some surmised wryly.

Pittman so craved coaching Arkansas he arrived avidly re-recruiting players who haven't won a single SEC game.

"I told them they didn't choose me but I as sure hell chose them," Pittman said.

Apparently they feel like chosen ones but not pampered ones.

"Whenever he sees guys not upholding to the standard, he's the first one to call someone out," junior linebacker Bumper Pool said. "I think that's big."

Senior star running back Rakeem Boyd remarked of Pittman and staff: "They push us to limits this team didn't know it could go to. That's what I love about Pittman. Because if you're jogging and not moving he doesn't care who you are. It's 'Let's go!' You know what I mean?"

Whether receiving a verbal kick in the butt or pat on the back from their coach, they perceive it comes from the heart.

"I think his leadership style is 'Ya'll see me as who I am," Pool said. "He's never going to give you any b.s. It's just straight who he is."