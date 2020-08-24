Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Quotations from Shakespeare

Today at 1:45 a.m.

  1. "To be or not to be: that is the question."

  2. "Romeo, Romeo! Wherefore art thou Romeo?"

  3. "If you prick us do we not bleed?"

  4. "Is this a dagger which I see before me, the handle toward my hand?"

  5. "Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never taste of death but once."

  6. "One that loved not wisely, but too well."

  7. "How sharper than a serpent's tooth it is to have a thankless child."

  8. "Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears."

  9. "What fools these mortals be!"

Answers:

  1. Hamlet

  2. Juliet

  3. Shylock

  4. Macbeth

  5. Julius Caesar

  6. Othello

  7. King Lear

  8. Marc Antony

  9. Puck

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT