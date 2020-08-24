Super Quiz: Quotations from Shakespeare

"To be or not to be: that is the question."

"Romeo, Romeo! Wherefore art thou Romeo?"

"If you prick us do we not bleed?"

"Is this a dagger which I see before me, the handle toward my hand?"

"Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never taste of death but once."

"One that loved not wisely, but too well."

"How sharper than a serpent's tooth it is to have a thankless child."

"Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears."