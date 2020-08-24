TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of July 20-July 24, 2020. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.

40 Isbell Lane — Owned by Adele and Robert Berry, a house behind this gate was sold to Shirin and Sadiw A. Ali and the AiSa Trust for $1.175 million.

5019 Country Club Boulevard — Owned by Marga J. and Steve A. Ratcliff, this house was sold to Mary J. and Laney N. Briggs for $975,000.

14015 Belle Pointe Drive — Owned by Sheri L. and Mel. T Collazo, this house was sold to Francis Clark Trim and Henrik Throstrup for $810,000.

10 Tory Court — Owned by Melanie D. and Dennis W. Hoover, this house was sold to Taylor W. Washburn and Kenneth W. Howell for $755,000.

3 Coray Court — Owned by William D. Wright and William Daniel Wright Revocable Trust, a house behind this gate was sold to Allison K. and Warren M. Davis and the Warren and Allison Davis Trust for $750,000.

6 Germay Court — Owned by Linda K. Shaver and the Linda Kay Shaver Revocable Trust, a house behind this gate was sold to George G. and Linda D. Gleason, the George G. Gleason II Revocable Trust and the Linda D. Gleason Revocable Trust for $710,000.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated the date range in which these homes were sold. The dates were July 20-24.