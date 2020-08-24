Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Aug. 12

Chuck E Cheese

2999 N. College Ave., Suite 12, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Test strips are not detecting any sanitizer in the dish washing machine.

Noncritical violations: None

Las Fajitas Mexican Grill

5266 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Bag of vegetables thawing in hand-washing sink in prep area. Pan of guacamole stored beside and underneath packages of raw beef.

Noncritical violations: None

Magnolia Coffee House

151 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No paper towels at handwashing sink. No retail food permit is posted.

Mong Dynasty North

3101 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Raw meat being stored above ready to eat food in the walk-in cooler.

Walmart Neighborhood Deli

1375 Market Square Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The sliding doors on the hot deli unit have a buildup of food residues on the sliders. The deli walk-in cooler has trash on the floor and under the shelves.

Aug. 13

Amanecer Market

1115 S. School St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Eggs stored above cilantro and must be stored separate from ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: None

Big Box Karaoke

115 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Items such as cut tomatoes from a can were held more than seven days.

Noncritical violations: None

Doomsday Coffee & Roasterie

436 W. Watson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two refrigerators up front in the coffee bar area did not have a temperature device.

Formosa Chinese Restaurant

1998 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A service sink is not installed. Previous issue.

Los Bobos

404 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Large portable stainless steel drainage fixture installed over the handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing two bracelets. No test strips available. Posted retail permit has expired.

McDonald's

1260 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The grill area has a buildup of grease on the floor. There is a buildup of water around the ware-washing machine and the walk-in cooler.

Ricks Iron Skillet

1131 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Pork chops thawing in sink without approved method.

Uncle Chubbs Soul Food & BBQ

585 W. Moan Place, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Sliding glass service window is open and unscreened. Flies observed in the food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: Outdoor meat smoker lacks screening with a solid roof.

Walgreens

2964 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is not posted in customer view.

Aug. 14

Charly's Taqueria

1830 S. Pleasant St., Suite G, Springdale

Critical violations: Cold holding unit under the grill is holding foods at 45 degrees, unit stated 32 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Soda machine is leaking water on to the floor. Equipment shall be good operational condition.

Kraken Killer Seafood

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: Cooked corn on the cob and potatoes at 80 degrees stored on the counter.

Noncritical violations: Areas on the floor, under the shelves and behind the crock-pots have a buildup of food particles.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 10 -- Honey Baked Ham, 3037 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Mendoza's Grocery, 121 W. Township St., Suite 18, Fayetteville; Phi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, 320 N. Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville; Subway, 121 W. Township St., Fayetteville

Aug. 11 -- Best Western Windsor Suites, 1122 S. Futrall Drive, Fayetteville; Ricks Bakery, 1220 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Starbucks, 2117 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Aug. 12 -- Big Lots, 2999 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Denny's, 4861 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Domino's Pizza, 320 W. Main St., Farmington; Fat Rolls, 151 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove; Golden Dragon, 1387 S. 48th St., Springdale; Prairie Grove Senior Center, 475 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove; Walmart Neighborhood Store, 1375 Market Square Drive, Springdale

Aug. 13 -- Burger King, 1730 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville; First Watch, 3251 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Jimmy John's, 4276 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 3, Springdale; My Other Mother Child Care, 3176 N. Sara Lane, Fayetteville; Sassy's, 708 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Sonic, 4723 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Subway, 1241 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville; Sweet Scoops Blender Bar, 68 E. Main St., Suite C, Farmington

Aug. 14 -- Homie Thai Food & Grill, 1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale