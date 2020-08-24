Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Aug. 12
Chuck E Cheese
2999 N. College Ave., Suite 12, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Test strips are not detecting any sanitizer in the dish washing machine.
Noncritical violations: None
Las Fajitas Mexican Grill
5266 N. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: Bag of vegetables thawing in hand-washing sink in prep area. Pan of guacamole stored beside and underneath packages of raw beef.
Noncritical violations: None
Magnolia Coffee House
151 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No paper towels at handwashing sink. No retail food permit is posted.
Mong Dynasty North
3101 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Raw meat being stored above ready to eat food in the walk-in cooler.
Walmart Neighborhood Deli
1375 Market Square Drive, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The sliding doors on the hot deli unit have a buildup of food residues on the sliders. The deli walk-in cooler has trash on the floor and under the shelves.
Aug. 13
Amanecer Market
1115 S. School St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Eggs stored above cilantro and must be stored separate from ready-to-eat foods.
Noncritical violations: None
Big Box Karaoke
115 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Items such as cut tomatoes from a can were held more than seven days.
Noncritical violations: None
Doomsday Coffee & Roasterie
436 W. Watson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Two refrigerators up front in the coffee bar area did not have a temperature device.
Formosa Chinese Restaurant
1998 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A service sink is not installed. Previous issue.
Los Bobos
404 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Large portable stainless steel drainage fixture installed over the handwashing sink.
Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing two bracelets. No test strips available. Posted retail permit has expired.
McDonald's
1260 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The grill area has a buildup of grease on the floor. There is a buildup of water around the ware-washing machine and the walk-in cooler.
Ricks Iron Skillet
1131 S. School Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Pork chops thawing in sink without approved method.
Uncle Chubbs Soul Food & BBQ
585 W. Moan Place, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Sliding glass service window is open and unscreened. Flies observed in the food preparation area.
Noncritical violations: Outdoor meat smoker lacks screening with a solid roof.
Walgreens
2964 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is not posted in customer view.
Aug. 14
Charly's Taqueria
1830 S. Pleasant St., Suite G, Springdale
Critical violations: Cold holding unit under the grill is holding foods at 45 degrees, unit stated 32 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Soda machine is leaking water on to the floor. Equipment shall be good operational condition.
Kraken Killer Seafood
2576 W. Sunset Ave., Suite E, Springdale
Critical violations: Cooked corn on the cob and potatoes at 80 degrees stored on the counter.
Noncritical violations: Areas on the floor, under the shelves and behind the crock-pots have a buildup of food particles.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Aug. 10 -- Honey Baked Ham, 3037 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Mendoza's Grocery, 121 W. Township St., Suite 18, Fayetteville; Phi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, 320 N. Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville; Subway, 121 W. Township St., Fayetteville
Aug. 11 -- Best Western Windsor Suites, 1122 S. Futrall Drive, Fayetteville; Ricks Bakery, 1220 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Starbucks, 2117 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
Aug. 12 -- Big Lots, 2999 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Denny's, 4861 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Domino's Pizza, 320 W. Main St., Farmington; Fat Rolls, 151 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove; Golden Dragon, 1387 S. 48th St., Springdale; Prairie Grove Senior Center, 475 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove; Walmart Neighborhood Store, 1375 Market Square Drive, Springdale
Aug. 13 -- Burger King, 1730 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville; First Watch, 3251 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Jimmy John's, 4276 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 3, Springdale; My Other Mother Child Care, 3176 N. Sara Lane, Fayetteville; Sassy's, 708 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Sonic, 4723 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Subway, 1241 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville; Sweet Scoops Blender Bar, 68 E. Main St., Suite C, Farmington
Aug. 14 -- Homie Thai Food & Grill, 1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale