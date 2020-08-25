1 killed, 2 injured in Jefferson County crash

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A Dermott woman was killed and two people, including a child, were injured in a one-car crash near Pine Bluff Monday, a police report said.
Ingrid Rochelle Chism, 48, was driving a Nissan north on Interstate 530 when the car left the road and overturned "multiple times," police said.
The report said 32-year-old passenger and a male minor passenger were hurt.
Road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, which took place around 4 a.m.
This was the 389th road death this year, according to state police data.
