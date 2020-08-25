14 people die in Philippines bombings

MANILA, Philippines -- Muslim militants allied with the Islamic State set off a motorcycle explosive followed by a suicide bombing that together killed 14 people Monday, many of them soldiers, in the worst extremist attack in the Philippines this year, military officials said.

At least 75 soldiers, police and civilians were wounded in the midday bombings in Jolo town in the southern Sulu province, regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan said. The bombings were staged as the government grapples with the highest number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia.

Vinluan said most of the victims, including children, were killed and wounded in the first attack, when a bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded near two parked army trucks in front of a grocery store and computer shop in Jolo.

"It was a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device which exploded while our soldiers were on a marketing run," Vinluan told reporters.

A second blast, apparently from a female suicide attacker, occurred about an hour later and killed the bomber, a soldier and a police commando and wounded several others, a military report said. It said the suspected bomber walked out of a snack shop, approached soldiers who were securing a Catholic cathedral and "suddenly blew herself up."

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque condemned the bombings "in the strongest possible terms."

Austria, Russia trade envoy expulsions

BERLIN -- Austria said Monday that it is expelling a Russian diplomat, and Russia responded within hours by declaring an Austrian diplomat persona non grata.

The Austrian Foreign Ministry confirmed that a diplomat at the Russian Embassy is being ordered to leave, saying only that his behavior was not compatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the Austria Press Agency reported. The ministry said it would not give further details.

Austrian daily newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that the Russian diplomat has until Sept. 1 to leave and said, without citing sources, that for years he allegedly had been engaged in economic espionage at a technology firm with the help of an Austrian citizen.

In a statement posted on its website, the Russian Embassy said it was "appalled by the unfounded decision of the Austrian authorities, which is damaging to constructive Russian-Austrian relations."

Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned Austrian Ambassador Johannes Aigner later Monday and said that in response to Vienna's move it had declared an unidentified Austrian diplomat persona non grata in Russia.

Denmark suspends chief of spy agency

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Denmark's government said Monday that the head of the country's foreign intelligence service has been "relieved of duty for the time being" after an independent watchdog heavily criticized the spy agency for deliberately withholding information and violating Danish laws.

Lars Findsen took the helm of the Danish Defense Intelligence Service in 2015, and he headed the domestic intelligence service from 2002 to 2007. Two other senior agency employees who weren't identified were relieved of their duties at the agency, which is also responsible for military intelligence.

The Danish Intelligence Oversight Board, an independent body monitoring Denmark's spy agencies, said the foreign intelligence service "had withheld key and crucial information" and given "incorrect information on matters" regarding its work.

The board said the agency had initiated operations that were contrary to Danish law and had obtained and shared "a significant amount" of information about Danish citizens. No details were given.

5 activists summoned by Thai police

BANGKOK -- Thai police said Monday that they have issued summonses to five activists who spoke at an anti-government rally in front of army headquarters last month, accusing them of violating a coronavirus emergency decree that prohibits public gatherings.

One of the five was arrested later Monday and charged with six offenses for his part in a rally this month, his lawyer said.

The growing protests have emerged as the most serious threat to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army general whose administration they accuse of incompetence and corruption.

"They are being called in to hear charges as their rally breached the emergency decree," Police Col. Prasopchoke Aiempinij said. "No other charges are being considered at the moment."

Among those called in was Arnon Nampha, a civil rights lawyer who is out on bail after being charged twice following anti-government protests July 18 and Aug. 3.

Three of the other activists -- Panupong Jadnok, Parit Chiwarak and Suwanna Tanlek -- are also out on bail after being charged with sedition and other offenses related to the July 18 protest.

Panupong, however, was arrested by authorities Monday for taking part in a protest this month. He was carried away by police while staging a solo demonstration against Prayuth.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports