2-headed monster

Pulaski Academy won the Class 5A state title for the fifth time in six seasons last year under Coach Kevin Kelley (center), who has the task of deciding on a new starting quarterback this season after the departure of Braden Bratcher. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)

It's been a two-team story when it comes to the Class 5A championship recently.

Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian have hoisted every trophy since 2014.

The Bruins won four consecutive titles from 2014-17 before Little Rock Christian ended the Bruins' quest for a fifth title in 2018.

Last season, the Bruins avenged a regular-season loss to the Warriors to capture their fifth title in six seasons and eighth overall, all under Coach Kevin Kelley.

But it's a new season, which means new obstacles to their dominance.

Pulaski Academy lost quarterback Braden Bratcher, and senior Nolen Bruffett and junior Charlie Fiser are competing for the starting position.

Kelley said he'll use both in the three nonconference games against Joe T. Robinson, Brentwood (Tenn.) and Life Academy (Va.).

The Bruins do have one of the state's most dynamic players in junior running back Joe Himon, who rushed for 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns last season while catching 5 touchdowns. He was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassmen of the Year award.

Kelley said although he'll lean on Himon early on while hashing out the quarterback situation, he wants to keep his running back healthy.

"Joe as a sophomore, you saw the raw version," Kelley said. "I hope he takes that step forward."

Little Rock Christian, which went 13-1 in 2019 with a 5A-Central Conference championship, lost senior wide receiver Chris Hightower and linebacker Jackson Woodard to graduation. But the Warriors bring back Corey Platt, who was one of the state's best linebackers a year ago.

Platt moves from linebacker to safety this season for Coach Eric Cohu. The Arkansas State University oral commitment is vital to the Warriors' chances of going far in Class 5A, Cohu said.

"He's such a talented player," Cohu said. "He's a very versatile player who'll have to move all over the place for us."

Who can challenge Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian? It starts with Texarkana.

Coach Barry Norton returns quarterback Braylon Bishop and running back Torie Blair.

The Razorbacks finished 7-4 in 2019 and earned the No. 2 seed in the 5A-South Conference. They defeated Maumelle in the Class 5A first round before losing to Morrilton and North Carolina signee Jacolby Criswell in the second round.

From the 5A-East, Wynne has been a perennial state playoff team over the years, making 37 appearances since 1970. Veteran coach Van Paschal leads the Yellowjackets, who went 7-5 last season with a first-round overtime victory over Vilonia.

University of Arkansas oral commitment Terry Wells leads Wynne's offensive line at left tackle. He is a dominant blocker in the Yellowjackets' triple-option offense.

In the past three seasons, Harrison has come close to reaching the state championship game. All three times, Pulaski Academy ended the Goblins' season. The Bruins won in the semifinals in 2017 and 2018, then won in Harrison in the second round last season.

The Goblins lost senior running back Gabe Huskey to graduation, but they return senior tight end Brecklin Duck, who has started the past two seasons. Duck should be a key weapon for first-year starting quarterback Cole Keylon, a senior who backed up Ben Johnson last season.

Harrison Coach Joel Wells said while his team may be young in spots, the depth that was built from playing so many players during blowout victories last season will help the Goblins this year.

"They won't be as big-eyed on Friday nights," Wells said. "I felt like it was important to see as many guys as we could [last year]. We were fortunate to get up a lot in some games."

A team that will see both Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian before the playoffs is Maumelle. All three teams play in the 5A-Central Conference, which has been the top league in Class 5A in recent years.

Maumelle improved to 8-3 a year ago, with victories over Pea Ridge, Vilonia, White Hall and Little Rock Parkview.

The Hornets couldn't overcome the 5A-Central's best two teams. They lost at Pulaski Academy 41-29 in Week Six, then were dominated in a 34-7 loss to Little Rock Christian at home in Week Nine.

Coach Kirk Horton understands that for the Hornets to become a contender, they can't settle for just being a playoff team.

"I told our guys, 'It's not about getting to the playoffs,' " he said. "You can't just cash it in. But our guys are hungry to get back there. They want to move forward."

Cohu has said throughout his tenure at Little Rock Christian that the 5A-Central is as good as any league in the class.

"The 5A-Central is a tough conference," he said. "You have to hit on all cylinders. I hope we can stay healthy and free from the covid virus."

Three out of the four teams in last year's Class 5A semifinals came from the 5A-Central -- Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian and White Hall.

Kelley said he's focused on his league, but understands what the rest of Class 5A presents, mentioning several of the Democrat-Gazette's preseason Class 5A Super Six teams.

"You have your traditional programs year in and year out," Kelley said. "Texarkana has a chance to beat anybody. Wynne will always have some talent. Harrison gave us all that we wanted last year."

Wells said he believes if the Goblins can grow week by week, they'll be a team that can contend for a state title.

"I think it's going to be fun," Wells said. "It's going to be competitive."

Little Rock Christian linebacker Corey Platt (left) tackles Maumelle wide receiver Zyon Slade last season. Platt, who will play safety this year, is “a very versatile player who’ll have to move all over the place for us,” Warriors Coach (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham) Eric Cohu said.