Alaska mine project delayed

The Trump administration delayed a key permit for the proposed Pebble Mine in Alaska on Monday, saying the company that wants to build the biggest gold and copper mine in North America needs to take extensive action to offset the harm it will cause to the environment.

The decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers marks another reversal for the project, which had been blocked by the Obama administration, then revived by the Trump administration, only to be opposed again recently by members of President Donald Trump's inner circle, including Donald Trump Jr., who enjoys fishing in the area that would be affected by the mine.

In a statement Monday, the Corps said the project as currently designed would not be allowed under federal law. While the Trump administration "supports the mining industry," the Pebble Mine proposal would be too damaging to the Bristol Bay region in southwest Alaska, the Corps said.

"Therefore, the Corps finds that the project, as currently proposed, cannot be permitted under section 404 of the Clean Water Act," it said.

Pebble Limited Partnership must outline how it will address the damage it will do to nearby wetlands and waterways as it extracts gold, copper and other minerals from what would be North America's largest mine, according to Monday's letter from the Corps. The request means that a final "record of decision" will be delayed for at least several weeks.

After examining the project's environmental impact for two years, the Corps concluded late last month that the operation would have "no measurable effect" on the area's fish populations, but would inflict permanent damage on the region. The company must show within 90 days how it will compensate for harming more than 2,800 acres of wetlands, 130 miles of streams and more than 130 acres of open water within Alaska's Koktuli River watershed, the agency said Monday. The mine site is located at the river's headwaters.

The company is seeking permission for a 20-year operation that would span more than 13 miles and require the construction of a 270-megawatt power plant, a natural gas pipeline, an 82-mile double-lane road, elaborate storage facilities and the dredging of a port at Iliamna Bay.

In a statement Monday, Pebble Chief Executive Officer Tom Collier confirmed his company had received the letter but said it does not mean the project has suffered a setback.

"The letter does not ask for a delay or pause in the permitting process," he said. "This is the next step in what has been a comprehensive, exhaustive 2½-year review of the project. Nothing in the letter is a surprise to us or them."

Collier added that the company's plan for offsetting its impact "will be submitted within weeks and will satisfy all of the requirements of the letter."

The Obama administration had blocked the mine on the grounds that it posed a risk to the world's largest sockeye salmon run. Trump officials reversed that decision, allowing the company to apply for a federal permit.

In recent weeks, several well-connected Republicans, including the president's eldest son, Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Vice President Mike Pence's former chief of staff Nick Ayers, have campaigned against the project.